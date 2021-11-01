Delhi Schools, Colleges Reopening Today; Covid Vaccine Must For Teachers

Image credit: Shutterstock Delhi school reopening: Schools will not call more than 50 per cent of the total students at a time (representational)

Schools and other educational institutions in Delhi are reopening today for all classes after a prolonged closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Following a marked improvement in the Covid situation in the national capital, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) had last week announced that schools can resume offline sessions for all students from Monday.

Teachers and staff members of schools under the Delhi Directorate of Education, who have not taken a single dose of a COVID-19 vaccine till October 15, will not be allowed to attend schools.

“All the schools and educational institutes shall be allowed to be opened, for all the classes, in Delhi from 1st Nov. However, schools shall also continue online classes for the students who are not willing to attend classes offline,” Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish SIsodia had tweeted last week.

Parents will not be forced to send their children for offline classes, the minister had said, adding that schools will continue all teaching-learning activities in hybrid mode – online and offline.

Schools will not call more than 50 per cent of the total students at a time, Mr Sisodia had said.

The national capital Government had in September allowed physical reopening of schools for Classes 9 to 12.

Many Schools To Reopen After Diwali

Many schools have decided defer the reopening to post-festive week, PTI has reported.

MRG School, Rohini is "waiting for staff readiness" with both doses of vaccination, according to PTI. Other private schools that will reopen after Diwali are DAV Public School, Pushpanjali Enclave, Indian School and Bal Bharti School, Pitampura, Modern Public School, Shalimar Bagh, among others.

Mandatory thermal screening, staggered lunch breaks, alternate seating arrangement,s and avoiding routine guest visits are among the guidelines issued by the DDMA for the reopening of schools.

Teachers and non-teaching staff living in Covid containment zones will not be allowed to come to schools.

Schools in Delhi were shut in March last year ahead of a nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19. The government allowed physical classes for students in Classes 9-12 in January this year, which were again suspended following the aggressive second wave.

In September, Delhi Schools reopened again for Classes 9 to 12.