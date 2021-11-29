Delhi Schools, Colleges Reopening Today; Air Quality ‘Very Poor’

Image credit: Shutterstock Delhi schools reopening today (representational)

Delhi schools, colleges and other educational institutions, announced shut earlier this month due to air pollution, will reopen today, November 29, for physical classes. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on November 13 said schools in the national capital will be closed for a week so that students do not need to breathe polluted air. Later, the government extended the deadline until further notice.

With an improvement in the air quality, schools, colleges and other educational institutions have been allowed to reopen, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on November 24.

“If we look at the average air quality index, Delhi has reached the pre-diwali state. Pollution levels had started increasing after Diwali...following which many restrictions were imposed,” the minister said.

The air quality in Delhi has improved, but it is still in the "very poor" category, as per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) data.

Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia on November 27 shared on social media the Education Department order for reopening schools.

“...All the Govt., Govt. Aided, Unaided Recognized, NDMC, MCDs and Delhi Cantonment Board Schools will reopen from 29.11.2021 for all classes."

"All the Heads of Schools are hereby directed to disseminate this information among students, staff members, SMC members and parents," the order said.

On November 14, the Haryana government announced closure of schools in four cities -- Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat and Jhijar -- till November 17.

On November 16, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) suggested different measures to control air pollution in Delhi-NCR, which included closing schools until further notice.