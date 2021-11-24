  • Home
  • Education
  • Delhi Schools, Colleges To Reopen On November 29

Delhi Schools, Colleges To Reopen On November 29

Schools, Colleges in Delhi will reopen on November 29, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said.

Education | Written By Bishal Kalita | Updated: Nov 24, 2021 2:06 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Group Of Parents Write To Delhi LG Seeking Reopening Of Schools Closed Due To Pollution
Madhya Pradesh Schools To Open With Full Capacity; Government Issues Guidelines
Delhi Govt To Decide On Schools, Colleges Reopening On November 24
Unisex Uniforms: Kerala School Goes Off Syllabus With Its Latest Move To Ensure Gender Equity
NEP 2020 Can Help India Rediscover Old Glory: Assam Governor
West Bengal Board Announces Guidelines For Offline Classes For Students Of 9 To 12
Delhi Schools, Colleges To Reopen On November 29
Delhi schools, colleges to reopen on November 29
New Delhi:

Schools, Colleges in Delhi can reopen on November 29, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said. The National Capital government on November 13 had ordered closure of schools for a week, and later extended it until further notice, considering the poor air quality in Delhi-NCR.

With an improvement in the air quality, schools, colleges and other educational institutions have been allowed to reopen, Mr Rai told news agency ANI.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on November 13 announced schools will be closed for a week starting from Monday. A day later, on November 14, the Haryana government announced closure of schools in four cities -- Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat and Jhijar -- till November 17.

On November 16, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) suggested different measures to control air pollution in Delhi-NCR, which included closing schools until further notice.

Delhi’s air quality remained “very poor” on Sunday morning and the government announced extension of schools, colleges closure beyond November 13, the deadline set by Mr Kejriwal.

"The environment department has directed to close all the schools with immediate effect till further orders of the Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and adjoining areas. Therefore, all government and private schools will remain closed till further orders," Additional Director of Education Rita Sharma had said.

Click here for more Education News
School Opening
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
NMC Issues Anti-Ragging Regulations For Medical Colleges; Asks Heads Of Institutions To Form Committees
NMC Issues Anti-Ragging Regulations For Medical Colleges; Asks Heads Of Institutions To Form Committees
CAT 2021: Know Test Format, 10 Key Points
CAT 2021: Know Test Format, 10 Key Points
NEET UG 2021: Supreme Court To Hear Plea For Removing A Physics Question Today
NEET UG 2021: Supreme Court To Hear Plea For Removing A Physics Question Today
CA Exam: Plea In Supreme Court Seeks Opt Out Option For Symptomatic Students Without RT PCR Report
CA Exam: Plea In Supreme Court Seeks Opt Out Option For Symptomatic Students Without RT PCR Report
MHT CET Counselling 2021: Provisional Merit List Today At Cetcell.mahacet.org
MHT CET Counselling 2021: Provisional Merit List Today At Cetcell.mahacet.org
.......................... Advertisement ..........................