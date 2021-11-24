Delhi schools, colleges to reopen on November 29

Schools, Colleges in Delhi can reopen on November 29, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said. The National Capital government on November 13 had ordered closure of schools for a week, and later extended it until further notice, considering the poor air quality in Delhi-NCR.

With an improvement in the air quality, schools, colleges and other educational institutions have been allowed to reopen, Mr Rai told news agency ANI.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on November 13 announced schools will be closed for a week starting from Monday. A day later, on November 14, the Haryana government announced closure of schools in four cities -- Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat and Jhijar -- till November 17.

On November 16, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) suggested different measures to control air pollution in Delhi-NCR, which included closing schools until further notice.

Delhi’s air quality remained “very poor” on Sunday morning and the government announced extension of schools, colleges closure beyond November 13, the deadline set by Mr Kejriwal.

"The environment department has directed to close all the schools with immediate effect till further orders of the Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and adjoining areas. Therefore, all government and private schools will remain closed till further orders," Additional Director of Education Rita Sharma had said.