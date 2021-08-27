  • Home
  • Education
  Delhi Schools, Colleges, Coaching Institutes To Reopen In September: Manish Sisodia

Delhi Schools, Colleges, Coaching Institutes To Reopen In September: Manish Sisodia

Delhi School reopen latest news: Schools in Delhi will reopen on September 1, for Classes 9 to 12. Coaching classes, Colleges and Universities will also be permitted to reopen on September 1, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Aug 27, 2021 5:07 pm IST

Delhi School reopen news: Schools reopening in Delhi in September in Phases
New Delhi:

The Delhi government has allowed phased resumption of teaching-learning activities in Schools, Colleges and coaching institutes, with physical classes for Classes 9 to 12 to begin with. Schools in Delhi will reopen on September 1, for Classes 9 to 12. Coaching classes, Colleges and Universities will also be permitted to reopen on September 1, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said.

In the second phase, from September 8, students of Classes 6 to 8 will be allowed to go for physical classes.

When schools reopen in Delhi, social distancing should be followed strictly and no student will be forced to come to schools. Parents’ consent will be mandatory for students to come back to schools and if they don't allow, students won’t be forced or considered absent, Mr Sisodia, who also holds the Education Portfolio, said, according to ANI.

The decision to resume offline classes came following a marked improvement in the COVID-19 situation in Delhi.

Prior to the phased-reopening of schools, the Delhi government had allowed board exam students – Classes 10 and 12 – to visit schools for exam related activities.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) had formed an experts’ committee to make recommendations on how to reopen schools in the National Capital.

The committee had suggested reopening schools in September but in phases. It recommended that in the first phase, students in higher classes should be called back for offline classes, followed by middle classes, and finally primary classes.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had earlier this week said recommendations of the committee will be considered to arrive at a final decision.

With inputs from agencies

Manish Sisodia Delhi schools closed
