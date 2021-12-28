Delhi Schools, Colleges Closed Again; Govt Announces Yellow Alert As Omicron Cases Rise

Image credit: Shutterstock Schoos, colleges closed as DDMA announces yellow alert in Delhi amid Omicron scare (representational)

Yellow Alert In Delhi: The Delhi government today announced fresh curbs as part of the “yellow alert” to contain the fast-spreading Omicron variant of COVID-19 in the city. According to the new guidelines, schools, colleges and other educational institutions in Delhi will remain closed until further orders, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) said.

Schools and colleges in Delhi were ordered shut earlier this month due to air pollution in the city. They reopened for physical classes just two weeks ago. Students of Class 6 and above were allowed to attend physical classes from December 18 and for Classes 1 to 5, schools were allowed to reopen on December 27.

However, schools did not reopen on December 27 for lower classes. Instead, the National Capital government announced winter break for primary and pre-primary classes till January 15.

Now, after the new DDMA order, all schools, colleges, educational institutions, training institutions, coaching classes and libraries will remain closed.

The DDMA has also announced restrictions on activities of offices, malls, shops, restaurants, etc in the new guidelines. Delhi night curfew timings will now be from 10 pm to 5 am.

The fresh restrictions have been enforced following the biggest single-day spike in infections in six months in Delhi. Yesterday, the city recorded 331 new cases.

Delhi’s share of Omicron cases has gone from 2-3 per cent to 25-30 per cen in two weeks.