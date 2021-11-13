  • Home
  • Education
  • Delhi Schools Closed For One Week Due To Air Pollution: CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Schools Closed For One Week Due To Air Pollution: CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi schools to remain closed for a week and classes will continue in virtual mode, said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on November 13.

Education | Written By Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Nov 13, 2021 6:55 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Face Fine Up To Rs 2 Lakh For Not Teaching Punjabi Compulsorily: Charanjit Singh Channi To Schools
NAS 2021: Here’s How Over 30 Lakh Students Will Be Assessed Today
Calcutta High Court Disposes Of Petition Challenging West Bengal Government's Decision To Reopen Schools
World Children's Day 2021: UNICEF India Calls For Safe Reopening Of Schools
Manish Sisodia Urges Dharmendra Pradhan To Postpone National Achievement Survey
Odisha To Reopen Schools For Classes 6, 7 From Next Week
Delhi Schools Closed For One Week Due To Air Pollution: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi schools shifted to online mode for a week
New Delhi:

Delhi schools to remain closed for a week and classes will continue in virtual mode, said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on November 13. Schools will be shifted to online mode from November 15 and will continue in virtual mode for a week. This step has been taken in view of the increased air pollution and bad Air Quality Index (AQI).

While addressing the media, Mr Kejriwal said: "For a week from Monday onwards, schools will be physically closed (they can continue virtually) so children don't have to breathe polluted air. "

Delhi government took this decision in an emergency meeting held to control the repercussions of the increased air pollution.

Click here for more Education News
Delhi schools closed
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
DU Releases Guidelines For Special Cut-Off List; Check Tie-Breaking Criteria
DU Releases Guidelines For Special Cut-Off List; Check Tie-Breaking Criteria
MCC NEET Counselling 2021: Check How To Fill Course, College Choices
MCC NEET Counselling 2021: Check How To Fill Course, College Choices
IIT Delhi Students Apprehensive About Hybrid Mode Exams, Raise Concerns Of Non-Uniformity
IIT Delhi Students Apprehensive About Hybrid Mode Exams, Raise Concerns Of Non-Uniformity
GATE 2022 Application Form Correction Window Extended Till November 15
GATE 2022 Application Form Correction Window Extended Till November 15
Maharashtra Forms Education Technology Forum For School Education
Maharashtra Forms Education Technology Forum For School Education
.......................... Advertisement ..........................