Delhi Schools Closed For One Week Due To Air Pollution: CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi schools shifted to online mode for a week

Delhi schools to remain closed for a week and classes will continue in virtual mode, said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on November 13. Schools will be shifted to online mode from November 15 and will continue in virtual mode for a week. This step has been taken in view of the increased air pollution and bad Air Quality Index (AQI).

While addressing the media, Mr Kejriwal said: "For a week from Monday onwards, schools will be physically closed (they can continue virtually) so children don't have to breathe polluted air. "

Delhi government took this decision in an emergency meeting held to control the repercussions of the increased air pollution.