Delhi school sets up walk-in 'oxygen cafes' for COVID-19 patients

A prominent private school in Delhi has set up walk-in 'oxygen cafes' where coronavirus patients can sit for a few hours, get oxygen and go back home only after their condition improves, the dean of the institute, which also has a COVID care centre, said on Thursday.

However, if the doctors find the symptoms of the patient to be severe, they are then referred to the COVID care centre on the top floor, he said.

A COVID care centre was opened at Mount Carmel School recently by converting its auditorium and classrooms into a 100-bed facility where patients with mild symptoms can be admitted. The centre has been named 'The Vijay Williams COVID Care Centre' as a tribute to the founder of the school and Williams' father, who lost his battle to coronavirus earlier this month.

"They (patients) feel positive. They sit, get oxygen for a few hours as doctors monitor them and as soon as their oxygen levels improve, they leave. This makes them much more relaxed," said Mr Williams.

He said four classrooms of the school have been converted into 'oxygen cafes' and oxygen concentrators and cylinders are kept there.

"There are lots of patients who need oxygen right away. They walk in, the doctors assess them, they receive the initial burst of oxygen, which helps alleviate mild symptoms. "If the doctors find the symptoms to be severe, the patients are sent to the COVID care centre on the top floor, where they are monitored 24X7," he said.

Williams said they are in talks with all minority Christian schools to set up facilities for COVID patients.

"Many of the schools are looking at it. Lots people from their administration are coming to our school to see. Some of them are trying to send volunteers who can work with us for a few days. We are encouraging all schools. Anybody can send volunteers, so that they can gain some expertise," he said.

The oxygen plant are also likely to be set up inside the school premises over the weekend. Williams said they are hoping that it can be "up and running" by either Monday or Tuesday.

