Delhi School Reopening: Mixed Reaction Among Parents, Some Flag Concerns About Covid, Pollution

Parents in the national capital have mixed reactions to the DDMA's move to allow the reopening of schools for all classes from Monday.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Oct 27, 2021 9:27 pm IST | Source: PTI

Delhi schools to reopen from November 1
New Delhi:

Parents in the national capital have mixed reactions to the DDMA's move to allow reopening of schools for all classes from Monday with some calling it necessary to make up for the learning loss and others raising concerns about Covid risk amid festivities and pollution levels.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Wednesday decided that schools will reopen for all classes from November 1 with 50 per cent student strength, though classes will continue in the hybrid mode and no student will be forced to attend them offline. Schools have been closed for over nineteen months because of the pandemic.

Rohit Gupta, a Chartered Accountant said, "This was very much needed. We know by now that we have to learn to live with Covid. It was necessary now that schools reopen as there has been unprecedented learning loss and this is the only way to make up for it". Ashok Agarwal of President, All India Parents Association (AIPA) believes that schools should have reopened for all classes earlier.

"Loss of studies suffered by students, particularly those in the public education system, can not be compensated. Better late than never". Tripti Jaidev, who has two school-going children, said, "I agree that further closure of schools would have been detrimental for students. But what about logistical issues? Not all schools which reopened for classes 9 to 12 have been providing transport services. Parents are supposed to pick and drop students, which is kind of impractical."

Parents also raised concerns about the timing of the decision. "It has been long but the timing is not right. There will be a huge rush amid festivals as well as the risk of Covid. Before the pandemic also schools had to be briefly closed in November every year due to alarming pollution levels. "So maybe schools should have remained closed for a few more weeks," said Himanshu, a digital marketing expert.

Aprajita Gautam, the president of the Delhi Parents Association, said, "At a time when a few states are reporting a rise in cases and the situation is turning worse in different countries due to new variants, the Delhi government's decision to reopen schools does not seem to be a wise one. The government should have waited for a few more weeks."

The Delhi government had earlier announced the reopening of schools for classes nine to 12, colleges and coaching institutions from September 1 following a marked improvement in the COVID-19 situation in the national capital. However, this is the first time that schools will reopen for all classes after the outbreak of the epidemic.

(This story has not been edited by Careers 360 staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

