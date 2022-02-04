Delhi Schools To Reopen From February 7 For Classes 9-12, Other Classes From Feb 14

Image credit: Shutterstock Delhi schools reopening date announced

Delhi Schools Reopening Date: Schools, colleges and coaching institutes in Delhi can reopen for physical classes from Monday, February 7, the national capital government decided today. Students of classes 9-12 can attend physical classes from Monday and for Nursery classes, physical teaching-learning activities will resume from February 14.

"Delhi Govt. decides to welcome children back in schools & colleges now All schools (class 9 onwards), colleges, institutes, universities, coaching to reopen from 7th Feb. Nursery to class 8 from 14th Feb. Higher education to be completely in physical mode," Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia tweeted.

Delhi Govt. decides to welcome children back in schools & colleges now



All schools (class 9 onwards), colleges, institutes, universities, coaching to reopen from 7th Feb



Nursery to class 8 from 14th Feb



Higher education to be completely in physical mode. — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) February 4, 2022

The Delhi government had recommended reopening of schools in the DDMA meeting on January 27. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had also advocated for reopening of schools and colleges saying a generation of children will be left behind if schools are not opened now.

Asserting that online education can never replace offline education, Mr Sisodia, who is also Delhi’s Education Minister, had said the government had closed schools when it was not safe for children, but excessive caution is now harming students.

“The pandemic-induced school closures have not only affected their studies but also their mental health. During COVID, our priority was children's safety. But since various researches have now found that COVID is not so harmful for kids, it is important to reopen the schools, as now is the time for exams and related preparations," Mr Sisodia said.

Notably, the Central Government on February 2 issued modified guidelines for reopening of schools.

As per the guidelines, it will be up to the states and Union Territories to decide if parental consent in written form is necessary for children to go to schools.

The centre had also suggested preparing bridge courses to make up for learning loss caused by the pandemic, during online classes.

“Once school reopens, the grade related syllabus should be undertaken only after the bridge course is completed, so that students can adjust to the changed school environment and do not feel the stress or left out, especially students who did not have access to alternate means of education,” it said.

As of now, schools are fully open in 11 states and closed in nine, including Delhi, Ministry of Education officials informed yesterday.

Schools have partially opened in 16 states, they added.