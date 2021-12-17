  • Home
Delhi Schools Reopening Tomorrow: 5 Things Parents, Students Should Know

Delhi School Reopening News: Delhi schools were shut due to the increasing air pollution in the city. Here are five things students and parents should know about Delhi school reopening.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Dec 17, 2021 5:54 pm IST | Source: Careers360

Delhi Schools Reopening Tomorrow: 5 Things Parents, Students Should Know
Delhi school reopening date announced (representational)

Delhi School Reopening Date: The Delhi government has allowed reopening of all schools for students of Class 6 and above December 17 onwards. The decision has been taken following the direction of the Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas, Delhi’s Directorate of Education informed on Friday. Delhi schools were shut due to the increasing air pollution in the city. Here are five things students and parents should know about Delhi schools reopening:

  1. The CAQM has allowed resumption of physical classes at schools, colleges and other educational institutions. In the first phase, students of Class 6 and above have been allowed to visit schools.

  2. Resumption of physical classes is applicable in all government and private schools (Class 6 onwards) of the national capital, colleges, educational institutions, skill development and training institutes, other training institutes and libraries with immediate effect

  3. For other classes – up to Class 5 – schools can reopen from December 27, an official statement said. “State Governments of NCR and GNCTD may take decision for resumption of physical classes, for students up to V standard, only w.e.f. 27th December, 2O21, duly considering the Air Quality Index IAQII and the winter vacation scheme,” it said.

  4. Delhi Education Department on December 13 sent two proposals to the Environment Ministry – schools for the students of Classes 6 and above should be reopened immediately, and for the students of primary to Class 5, from December 20.

  5. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said, “Decision on opening school will be taken only after winter vacation. We will talk to the Air Quality Commission. Now winter vacation is also coming, I think some decision will be taken only after that.”

