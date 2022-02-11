Delhi School Of Specialised Excellence (SoSE) Admission 2022 Registration Begins

Image credit: Shutterstock Delhi SoSE admission registration begins (representational)

The Delhi Board of Secondary Education (DBSE) has started the registration process for admission to Schools of Specialised Excellence (SoSE) for the 2022-23 academic year. Students can register online at edudel.nic.in/sose up to February 28.

Delhi SoSEs have five domains of specialisation – Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), Performing and Visual Arts, Humanities, High-end 21st Century Skills and Armed Forces Preparatory Schools.

While admissions for STEM and AFPSs are open for classes 9 and 11, for other classes, admissions are open for Class 9.

Admissions will be given through an aptitude test.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia informed about the SoSE admission process on social media.

Admissions are open for Delhi govt’s ‘Schools of Specialised Excellence (SoSE)’…



SoSE: cultivating brilliant minds for an exciting future. https://t.co/4EHwiPJjjh — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) February 11, 2022

Last year, a total of 26,687 students registered for admission to SoSEs, of whom 2,794 students across STEM, Humanities and High-end 21st Century Skills schools were selected.

Close to two-thirds of the selected students were from government and government-aided schools and the rest were from recognized private schools.

For admission to Performing and Visual Arts schools, students are required to give audition.

Dehi’s own education board, DBSE, started last year with 30 schools, which includes 20 SoSEs.

The National Capital government had in August, 2021, signed an agreement with the International Baccalaureate (IB) board. CM Arvind Kejriwal said IB will be associated with DBSE.