  • Home
  • Education
  • Delhi School Of Specialised Excellence (SoSE) Admission 2022 Registration Begins

Delhi School Of Specialised Excellence (SoSE) Admission 2022 Registration Begins

Delhi SoSEs have five domains of specialisation – Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), Performing and Visual Arts, Humanities, High-end 21st Century Skills and Armed Forces Preparatory Schools.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Feb 11, 2022 1:07 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

RTE Act: Supreme Court Refuses To Entertain PIL Seeking Common Syllabus, Curriculum For Children Across India
AICTE Not To Provide Partial Approval Of Technical Courses
US Embassy Launches English Training Programme For About 100 Teachers
Madhya Pradesh Government Plans To Open 10 New Medical Colleges In State
Over 10,000 Seats Across Courses In IITs Remained Vacant In Last 2 Years, 8,700 In NITs
Exercise Due Diligence: NMC Advises Students Seeking MBBS Admissions In China
Delhi School Of Specialised Excellence (SoSE) Admission 2022 Registration Begins
Delhi SoSE admission registration begins (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Delhi Board of Secondary Education (DBSE) has started the registration process for admission to Schools of Specialised Excellence (SoSE) for the 2022-23 academic year. Students can register online at edudel.nic.in/sose up to February 28.

Delhi SoSEs have five domains of specialisation – Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), Performing and Visual Arts, Humanities, High-end 21st Century Skills and Armed Forces Preparatory Schools.

While admissions for STEM and AFPSs are open for classes 9 and 11, for other classes, admissions are open for Class 9.

Admissions will be given through an aptitude test.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia informed about the SoSE admission process on social media.

Last year, a total of 26,687 students registered for admission to SoSEs, of whom 2,794 students across STEM, Humanities and High-end 21st Century Skills schools were selected.

Close to two-thirds of the selected students were from government and government-aided schools and the rest were from recognized private schools.

For admission to Performing and Visual Arts schools, students are required to give audition.

Dehi’s own education board, DBSE, started last year with 30 schools, which includes 20 SoSEs.

The National Capital government had in August, 2021, signed an agreement with the International Baccalaureate (IB) board. CM Arvind Kejriwal said IB will be associated with DBSE.

Click here for more Education News
delhi government Education News Manish Sisodia
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CBSE Term 1 Result 2021 LIVE: cbseresults.nic.in Class 10, 12 Results Release Date And Time; Term 2 Exam Dates
Live | CBSE Term 1 Result 2021 LIVE: cbseresults.nic.in Class 10, 12 Results Release Date And Time; Term 2 Exam Dates
RTE Act: Supreme Court Refuses To Entertain PIL Seeking Common Syllabus, Curriculum For Children Across India
RTE Act: Supreme Court Refuses To Entertain PIL Seeking Common Syllabus, Curriculum For Children Across India
NEET UG Counselling 2021: Application Process For NRI Conversion Begins, Important Details
NEET UG Counselling 2021: Application Process For NRI Conversion Begins, Important Details
AICTE Not To Provide Partial Approval Of Technical Courses
AICTE Not To Provide Partial Approval Of Technical Courses
Shifting From Online To Offline Classes In Jadavpur University Will Take Some Time: JUTA
Shifting From Online To Offline Classes In Jadavpur University Will Take Some Time: JUTA
.......................... Advertisement ..........................