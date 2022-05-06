  • Home
Delhi Class 9, 11 Results 2022 Declared At Edudel.nic.in; Direct Link, Steps To Check

Delhi Class 9, 11 Results 2022: Students who appeared for the Delhi school examinations 2021-22 can check their results on the official website – edudel.nic.in. The Delhi school 9th and 11th annual results can also be viewed through the student portal of the Delhi DoE – edustud.nic.in.

Education | Written By Rashi Hardaha | Updated: May 6, 2022 4:02 pm IST

Delhi Class 9, 11 results 2022 declared
Image credit: Shutterstock

To check the Delhi school results 2021-22, candidates will have to enter their roll number and date of birth. Delhi school exams for Classes 9 and 11 were conducted in the month of April 2022 in offline mode.

To check the Delhi school results 2021-22, candidates will have to enter their roll number and date of birth. Delhi school exams for Classes 9 and 11 were conducted in the month of April 2022 in offline mode.

Delhi Class 9, 11 Result 2022: How to check

  1. Visit the official websites – edudel.nic.in or edustud.nic.in.
  2. On the homepage, click on the "Class 9 and 11 Results 2021-22" link.
  3. Enter your roll number and date of birth.
  4. Your Delhi Class 9, 11 result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.
  5. Download it and take a printout for future references.

Delhi Class 9, 11 Results 2022: Direct Link

