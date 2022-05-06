Delhi Class 9, 11 Results 2022 Declared At Edudel.nic.in; Direct Link, Steps To Check

Image credit: Shutterstock Delhi Class 9, 11 results 2022 declared

Delhi Class 9, 11 Results 2022: The Delhi Directorate of Education (DoE) has announced the Delhi government school Classes 9 and 11 results 2022. Students who appeared for the Delhi school examinations 2021-22 can check their results on the official website – edudel.nic.in. The Delhi school 9th and 11th annual results can also be viewed through the student portal of the Delhi DoE – edustud.nic.in.

To check the Delhi school results 2021-22, candidates will have to enter their roll number and date of birth. Delhi school exams for Classes 9 and 11 were conducted in the month of April 2022 in offline mode.

Delhi Class 9, 11 Result 2022: How to check

Visit the official websites – edudel.nic.in or edustud.nic.in. On the homepage, click on the "Class 9 and 11 Results 2021-22" link. Enter your roll number and date of birth. Your Delhi Class 9, 11 result 2022 will be displayed on the screen. Download it and take a printout for future references.

Delhi Class 9, 11 Results 2022: Direct Link