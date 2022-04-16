  • Home
  • Education
  • Delhi: School Asks Parents Not To Send Children On Monday After Student Tests Covid Positive

Delhi: School Asks Parents Not To Send Children On Monday After Student Tests Covid Positive

The Delhi government has told school authorities to close specific wings or classrooms wherever needed. Schools in Delhi have a four-day holiday in view of Ambedkar Jayanti, which was on Thursday, and Good Friday followed by Saturday and Sunday.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Apr 16, 2022 9:32 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Odisha Curtails Summer Vacation In Schools To 10 Days
Jammu: Counseling Task Force Setup For Ensuring Well-Being Of Students
More Students Test Covid Positive In Delhi; Government Asks Schools To Close Specific Wings If Needed
Temporarily Close Specific Wing In School Or Classroom Where Covid Case Is Detected, Says Manish Sisodia
Ex-Meghalaya Chief Minister Condemns Centre's Decision To Make Hindi Compulsory In North-East Up To Class 10
Punjab Chief Minister, His Staff To Visit Delhi Schools To See Remarkable Improvement In Them: Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi: School Asks Parents Not To Send Children On Monday After Student Tests Covid Positive
Delhi school asks parents not to sent children on Monday
New Delhi:

A top private school here has asked parents to not send their children to school on Monday after a student tested positive for COVID-19. The number of school students testing positive has been on the rise in the city, raising concerns of parents. The Delhi government has told school authorities to close specific wings or classrooms wherever needed. Schools in Delhi have a four-day holiday in view of Ambedkar Jayanti, which was on Thursday, and Good Friday followed by Saturday and Sunday.

"Kindly do not send your wards to school on Monday as fumigation or sanitation exercise will be conducted," the school said in a communication to parents on Saturday after the Covid positive case was reported. Two top private schools had on Friday confirmed that each of them have received information from parents about their wards testing positive. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday said that coronavirus cases may have been rising in the national capital, but there is no need to worry as hospitalisation is low.

Mr Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio, reiterated that instructions have been issued to schools to follow the government's Standard Operating Procedure if they detect any case. A meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has been called on April 20 to review the situation in the national capital.

Reports of infections from schools have triggered concerns weeks after they opened for completely offline classes following a two-year gap due to the pandemic. The fresh infections in private schools in the national capital have been reported close on the heels of schools in adjoining Noida and Ghaziabad reporting new cases of the disease.

Coronavirus cases and the positivity rate in the national capital have seen an upward trend over the last few days. With 366 new cases on Friday, the national capital's overall Covid tally increased to 18,67,572, while the death toll stands at 26,158.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Delhi schools closed covid update

Suggested For You

Streamed Webinar
How To Choose A Stream In Class 11
08 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 08 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Srividya (Organisational Psychologist, Career And Personal Growth Coach) +0More
Want To Gain Work Experience? Here’s A List Of Work-From-Home Internship Opportunities
4 min read Feb 28, 2022 Read More
Streamed Webinar
Careers In Social Sciences
02 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 02 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Devisha Sasidevan (Assistant Professor, TISS, Mumbai) +0More
Streamed Webinar
Heart-To-Heart With JEE Advanced Toppers
03 Apr'22 12:00 PM to 03 Apr'22 01:00 PM IST
Anant Lunia (AIR 3, JEE Advanced, 2021) +3More
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
ICSE 10th, ISC 12th Semester 2 Admit Card To Be Released Soon At Cisce.org
ICSE 10th, ISC 12th Semester 2 Admit Card To Be Released Soon At Cisce.org
Odisha Curtails Summer Vacation In Schools To 10 Days
Odisha Curtails Summer Vacation In Schools To 10 Days
Bihar Board Releases BSEB Inter Class 12 Compartmental Exam Admit Cards; Details Here
Bihar Board Releases BSEB Inter Class 12 Compartmental Exam Admit Cards; Details Here
IGNOU Extends Last Date For Application To BEd, BSc Nursing Entrance Exams
IGNOU Extends Last Date For Application To BEd, BSc Nursing Entrance Exams
“Reschedule NEET 2022”: Students Demand UG Medical Entrance Test Be Postponed
“Reschedule NEET 2022”: Students Demand UG Medical Entrance Test Be Postponed
.......................... Advertisement ..........................