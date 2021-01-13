Delhi To Reopen Schools For Classes 10,12 From January 18

The Delhi government has allowed schools to reopen for Classes 10 and 12 from January 18 to prepare the higher secondary and senior secondary students for the upcoming CBSE Board examinations 2021. The students will be allowed to attend the school with the consent of their parents. The CBSE Board examinations will begin from May 1 for both Classes 10 and 12. The schools have been allowed to conduct CBSE Board practical exams on their own from March 1 onward until the beginning of the theory papers.

The Delhi schools have been further advised to maintain an attendance register for the students who are coming to school, though it will be optional to attend the offline classes, as reported by the news agency ANI.

The schools have also been allowed to conduct the practical classes for preparing the students for the practical examinations. Throughout the year 2020, schools had not been able to conduct the practical sessions as the classes were being in online mode. The school education had been impacted by the curbs imposed to contain COVID-19 pandemic.

As the date for pre-board examinations is coming closer, the Delhi Government has taken this decision.

Earlier the Delhi government has said that the state schools will be reopened once the first COVID-19 vaccination drive is conducted. It also expected to issue a list of standard Operating Procedures for schools and education institutes to conduct offline classes.

In connection to the school education, Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia had said that the role of school management committees (SMCs) will be amplified in the post-COVID era with a focus on bridging the gap between parents and schools.