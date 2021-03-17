Delhi Registers Its School Education Board

At present, there are about 1,000 government schools and 1,700 private schools in Delhi, nearly all of which are affiliated with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). It will be replaced by the recently announced Delhi Board of School Education (DBSE).

Education | ANI | Updated: Mar 17, 2021 10:13 am IST | Source: ANI

RELATED NEWS

Digital Divide Among Students During COVID-19 Pandemic Discussed In Lok Sabha
Will Address Issue Of Digital Divide In Education: Ramesh Pokhriyal
Rajasthan Government To Set Up 100 Nursery Sports Academies: Minister
Book On How Ventilator Was Designed, Built In IIT Kanpur During Lockdown Released
Rajasthan Assembly Passes Demand For Higher Education Grants
Parliamentary Panel Asks Government To Plug Loopholes In Scholarship Schemes For Minorities
Delhi Registers Its School Education Board
Delhi Government on Tuesday announced setting up of the Delhi Board of School Education (DBSE) (representational photo)
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Arvind Kejriwal government on Tuesday has announced the setting up of the Delhi Board of School Education (DBSE).

Taking to Twitter, Delhi's Directorate of Education has announced, "Now Delhi has its own education board. Delhi Education Board got registered today."

The directorate of education has congratulated students, teachers, and other stakeholders adding that this will bring the most awaited reform in their assessment system.

In the coming 2021-22 academic session, 20 to 25 schools will be under the new board, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had earlier said.

On March 6, Mr Kejriwal informed that Delhi Cabinet has given approval for the constitution of its own school education board - the Delhi Board of School Education.

The Board will have a Governing Body, chaired by the Education Minister. It will also have an Executive Body for day-to-day functions and will be headed by a CEO. Both bodies will have experts - from professional industries, the education sector, principals of government and private schools, and bureaucrats.

At present, there are about 1,000 government schools and 1,700 private schools in Delhi, nearly all of which are affiliated with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

In July last year, the Delhi government had constituted two committees to prepare the scheme and framework for the formation of the state education board and curriculum reforms.

Click here for more Education News
Delhi government schools Education News
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
JEE Main 2021 (March) Live Updates: Day 2 Exam Begins; Paper Analysis, Students’ Reactions
Live | JEE Main 2021 (March) Live Updates: Day 2 Exam Begins; Paper Analysis, Students’ Reactions
Digital Divide Among Students During COVID-19 Pandemic Discussed In Lok Sabha
Digital Divide Among Students During COVID-19 Pandemic Discussed In Lok Sabha
Will Address Issue Of Digital Divide In Education: Ramesh Pokhriyal
Will Address Issue Of Digital Divide In Education: Ramesh Pokhriyal
Rajasthan Government To Set Up 100 Nursery Sports Academies: Minister
Rajasthan Government To Set Up 100 Nursery Sports Academies: Minister
Book On How Ventilator Was Designed, Built In IIT Kanpur During Lockdown Released
Book On How Ventilator Was Designed, Built In IIT Kanpur During Lockdown Released
.......................... Advertisement ..........................