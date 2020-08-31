Delhi Private Schools To Charge Only Tuition Fee During Lockdown

The Directorate of Education, Delhi, has asked the private-unaided schools to charge only tuition fees during the period of COVID-19 lockdown and not charge under any other head. However, it has also directed that annual and development charges can be charged proportionately on a monthly basis after the end of lockdown.

As per the order, the fees under other heads, including transportation charges, will not be charged during the period of lockdown. The order also says that fees are to be collected on a monthly basis and not on quarterly basis.

The private unaided schools have been asked not to increase any fee or include a new head of fee for the academic session 2020-21 till further directions, irrespective of the fact whether or not the school is running on the private land or the land allotted by the government. The schools on land allotted by Delhi Development Authority (DDA) have to take prior permission from the Directorate before increasing the fees for the academic session 2020-21.

The schools and other educational institutions across the state have resorted to online classes to continue the teaching-learning process during the period of lockdown. As per the COVID-19 guidelines, issued from time to time, the educational institutions have been closed for physical attendance since the middle of March. According to the new Ministry of Home Affairs Unlock -4 guidelines on reopening of schools, it said that the schools will continue to remain closed till September 30.

The Directorate has asked the Delhi private unaided schools not to discriminate among students and provide the access of online education, study materials and classes to all the students by issuing them with passwords and ids.

The Directorate of Education, Delhi, has also asked not to stop payment of monthly salary nor reduce the existing total emolument to the teaching and non-teaching staff of their schools in the name of non-availability of funds and arrange the funds in case of any shortfalls from the society or trust running the school.