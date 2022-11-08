Delhi Pollution: Primary Schools To Reopen Tomorrow As Air Quality Index Improves

Delhi primary schools to reopen from tomorrow.

The Delhi government has decided to reopen primary schools in Delhi and lift the ban on open activities from tomorrow, November 9. Earlier, the announcement of the closure of primary schools and work-from-home for 50 per cent of its staff was made on Friday, November 4 by the Delhi government as the Air Quality Index (AQI) reached a deteriorated level.

The school principals have welcomed the government's decision to restart primary classes from tomorrow stating that the schools getting closed due to the poor air quality is another setback for the education system. As the overall education system has already suffered during the pandemic when the country witnessed a long closure of schools. Also Read || Delhi Pollution: Principals Welcome Move To Reopen Schools, Environmentalists Call It Knee-Jerk Reaction

Pooja Bose, Principal, Pacific World School said, "Online classes will never be able to replace classroom teaching and comfort. I appreciate the authorities for respecting the arguments of many academicians and learned men and women. On the other hand, student-friendly measures have been implemented in our school to ensure they study in a safe and sound study environment".

According to Anshu Mital, principal of MRG School in Rohini in light of concerted and effective measures made to reduce pollution levels, which will become increasingly apparent in the following days, the government has decided to reopen schools. Also Read || Schools, Parents Welcome Closure Of Physical Classes In View Of Pollution In Delhi-NCR

"We already have a proper mechanism in place to safeguard students and take good care of them. So, reopening schools would not cause to be a misguided decision and can be termed as a cerebral decision to check up to what extent economic sectors should be opened to allow a healthy balance and check pollution levels at the same time," she further added.