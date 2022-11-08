  • Home
  • Education
  • Delhi Pollution: Primary Schools To Reopen Tomorrow As Air Quality Index Improves

Delhi Pollution: Primary Schools To Reopen Tomorrow As Air Quality Index Improves

As the air pollution in Delhi-NCR has improved over the last two days, the Delhi government decided to reopen schools.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Nov 8, 2022 6:40 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Madrassa Students To Be Taught Science, Mathematics To Make Them Officers: UP Minister
Haryana Schools, Colleges To Remain Closed On November 9, 12 Due To Panchayat Polls In Those Areas
Delhi Pollution: Principals Welcome Move To Reopen Schools, Environmentalists Call It Knee-Jerk Reaction
Piramal Foundation, Google To Help Six Lakh Children Learn To Read In 30 Aspirational Districts
Primary Schools In Delhi To Reopen On November 9
Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai Calls Meeting Today, Decision To Be Taken On Reopening Primary Schools
Delhi Pollution: Primary Schools To Reopen Tomorrow As Air Quality Index Improves
Delhi primary schools to reopen from tomorrow.
New Delhi:

The Delhi government has decided to reopen primary schools in Delhi and lift the ban on open activities from tomorrow, November 9. Earlier, the announcement of the closure of primary schools and work-from-home for 50 per cent of its staff was made on Friday, November 4 by the Delhi government as the Air Quality Index (AQI) reached a deteriorated level.

The school principals have welcomed the government's decision to restart primary classes from tomorrow stating that the schools getting closed due to the poor air quality is another setback for the education system. As the overall education system has already suffered during the pandemic when the country witnessed a long closure of schools. Also Read || Delhi Pollution: Principals Welcome Move To Reopen Schools, Environmentalists Call It Knee-Jerk Reaction

Pooja Bose, Principal, Pacific World School said, "Online classes will never be able to replace classroom teaching and comfort. I appreciate the authorities for respecting the arguments of many academicians and learned men and women. On the other hand, student-friendly measures have been implemented in our school to ensure they study in a safe and sound study environment".

According to Anshu Mital, principal of MRG School in Rohini in light of concerted and effective measures made to reduce pollution levels, which will become increasingly apparent in the following days, the government has decided to reopen schools. Also Read || Schools, Parents Welcome Closure Of Physical Classes In View Of Pollution In Delhi-NCR

"We already have a proper mechanism in place to safeguard students and take good care of them. So, reopening schools would not cause to be a misguided decision and can be termed as a cerebral decision to check up to what extent economic sectors should be opened to allow a healthy balance and check pollution levels at the same time," she further added.

Click here for more Education News
Delhi schools closed
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
GATE 2023 Application Correction Window Opens; Know How To Edit
GATE 2023 Application Correction Window Opens; Know How To Edit
NEET UG Counselling 2022: MCC Releases List Of NRI Candidates Eligible For Round-2
NEET UG Counselling 2022: MCC Releases List Of NRI Candidates Eligible For Round-2
IGNOU July Admission 2022 Registration Date Extended Till November 11; Apply At Ignou.ac.in
IGNOU July Admission 2022 Registration Date Extended Till November 11; Apply At Ignou.ac.in
NEET UG 2022 Counselling: MCC Reopens Choice-Filling Against Round-2
NEET UG 2022 Counselling: MCC Reopens Choice-Filling Against Round-2
IIT Bombay To Close CEED, UCEED 2023 Registration Tomorrow
IIT Bombay To Close CEED, UCEED 2023 Registration Tomorrow
.......................... Advertisement ..........................