Primary Schools In Delhi To Reopen On November 9

"From 9th Nov, primary schools will open, and the ban on open activities is being lifted," said Environment Minister Gopal Rai

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Nov 7, 2022 1:16 pm IST

Delhi Pollution: The primary schools in national capital, Delhi will be reopened on Wednesday, November 9. The decision was taken in a high-level meeting chaired by the Environment Minister Gopal Rai. "Primary schools in Delhi were closed and open activities of classes senior to them were stopped. From 9th Nov, primary schools will open, and the ban on open activities is being lifted," said Environment Minister Gopal Rai, as quoted by news agency ANI.

The AAP government earlier on Friday announced the closure of primary schools and work from home for 50 per cent of its staff as the pollution levels in Delhi reached to severe category. "We're taking all steps to control the pollution situation. In lieu of that, we're shutting down all primary schools in Delhi from tomorrow. Also shutting down outdoor activities for all classes above class 5," said Arvind Kejriwal.

Several schools in the national capital welcomed the government's decision on holding online classes for primary grades. The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) had recently asked the Delhi government to shut schools until the city's air quality improves.

Meanwhile, the Centre's air quality panel on Sunday directed authorities to lift various curbs issued earlier as the air pollution level in the national capital is improving gradually.

- With PTI Inputs

Click here for more Education News
