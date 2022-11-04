Image credit: shutterstock.com Delhi primary classes to be closed from tomorrow

Delhi Pollution: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today announced all primary schools in national capital will be closed from Saturday, November 5 due to worsening pollution condition. "We're taking all steps to control the pollution situation. In lieu of that, we're shutting down all primary schools in Delhi from tomorrow. Also shutting down outdoor activities for all classes above class 5," said Arvind Kejriwal, as quoted by news agency ANI.

Primary schools in Delhi to be shut tomorrow onwards till the pollution situation in the National capital improves pic.twitter.com/XOIrB16nCL — ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2022

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP on Friday demanded that the AAP government should order closure of schools in the national capital in view of severe air pollution. Addressing a press conference at the Delhi BJP office, national spokesperson of the party Shehzad Poonawala said the AAP government should stop playing with the lives of the children and close the schools. "Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is working like a part time chief minister of Delhi, should tell the people what steps have been taken by his government to curb pollution in the city," Poonawala said.

- With PTI Inputs