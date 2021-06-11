Rashtriya Raksha University, Delhi Police Join Hands For Cooperation In Research And Training

Image credit: Shutterstock Rashtriya Raksha University and Delhi Police have joined hands

The Delhi Police on Thursday inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Rashtriya Raksha University for mutual cooperation and sharing of resources and expertise in the area of academics, research and training, said officials.

According to the police, the MoU signed by Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava with the Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU) Vice-Chancellor Professor Bimal N Patel is to synergise the expertise of Delhi Police and RRU with the aim of undertaking skill upgradation, training and encouraging innovation and research in the field of law enforcement and allied areas of policing.

Established in 2009, RRU is an internal security educational university located in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. The varsity has been designated an institute of national importance by an Act of Parliament.

Delhi Police PRO Chinmoy Biswal said, "Through collaboration, the two organisations will assess and focus on specific requirements of Delhi Police and the RRU regarding training, research and extension programmes including other areas of mutual interest."

"They will jointly facilitate online and offline training activities, design research projects and take up any other problematic areas as mutually agreed in the realm of technology and academic research," he added.

Speaking on the occasion, police chief Shrivastava emphasised the need for training for intelligence collection and developing self-training.

He stressed on the need to formalise training modules so that it can be imparted to the new entrants. As police dimensions keep changing, the senior police officer said there is a need to impart training on how best to handle law and order situations.

