  • Home
  • Education
  • Delhi: Parents Protest To Demand Reopening Of Schools For Primary Students

Delhi: Parents Protest To Demand Reopening Of Schools For Primary Students

A group of parents staged a protest near Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence on Saturday, demanding that students of Classes 1 to 8 be allowed back into schools.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Mar 20, 2021 3:27 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Delhi Nursery Admission 2021: First Merit List Today
Schools in Puducherry To Be Shut From March 22 Till May 31
Punjab: Educational Institutions, Except Medical And Nursing Colleges, To Remain Closed Till March 31
Delhi Nursery Admissions: First Merit List To Be Released On March 20
Gujarat Suspends Classes In Schools In 8 Municipal Corporations Till April 10
As COVID-19 Cases Rise, Telangana To Decide On Closure Of Schools
Delhi: Parents Protest To Demand Reopening Of Schools For Primary Students
Parents staged a protest demanding reopening of schools for primary students
New Delhi:

A group of parents staged a protest near Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence on Saturday, demanding that students of Classes 1 to 8 be allowed back into schools. The protesting parents, led by the Delhi State Public Schools' Management Association, said that since anganwadis, courts, and Classes 9 to 12 have resumed functioning, the students of the primary section should also be allowed back into schools.

Chairman of the Delhi State Public Schools' Management Association R C Jain said the government should give the parents an option of sending their children to school along with continuing online teaching.

"The government should issue an SOP that those who can and want their children to attend offline classes should follow some guidelines, and the rest can continue through online medium," Mr Jain told PTI.

He added that after over a year away from school, the children have become frustrated and their parents are also finding it difficult to go to their work and taking care of the child's education at the same time. Educational institutions in the national capital were shut in March last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The phased reopening of educational institutions has begun in the national capital.

Click here for more Education News
Delhi Schools Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Maharashtra Board Exams For Classes 10, 12 To Be Held In Offline Mode
Maharashtra Board Exams For Classes 10, 12 To Be Held In Offline Mode
Telangana Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) Registration Begins
Telangana Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) Registration Begins
GATE 2021 Result: Meet The 38 Toppers
GATE 2021 Result: Meet The 38 Toppers
International Day of Happiness: How It Started, Theme This Year
International Day of Happiness: How It Started, Theme This Year
Delhi Nursery Admission 2021: First Merit List Today
Delhi Nursery Admission 2021: First Merit List Today
.......................... Advertisement ..........................