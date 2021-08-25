Reopen Delhi Schools For All Classes In Phases, Says Expert Panel: Sources

Image credit: Shutterstock The Delhi government had earlier announced partial reopening of schools (representational)

The experts’ committee formed for reopening schools in Delhi has recommended resuming physical teaching-learning activities for all classes but in a phased manner, sources told NDTV. In the first phase, students in higher classes should be called back for offline classes, followed by middle classes, and finally primary classes, the committee has suggested.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the government wants to reopen schools at the earliest but no risk will be taken when it is about students' health.

"We are observing the situation. We don't want to take any risks with children.

"[We] want to reopen schools at the earliest and whenever we make a decision, based on the committee's report, it will be informed," Mr Kejriwal said.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) had formed the experts’ committee to make recommendations on how to reopen schools in the National Capital. After reviewing the report of the committee, the DDMA will take a final decision.

The Delhi government had earlier announced partial reopening of schools and said students in Classes 10 and 12 will be allowed to visit schools for admission-related work, counselling, and practical activities.

The National Capital Government had sought feedback from students, teachers, and parents on the issue of reopening educational institutions. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had earlier this month informed that the government has received over 35,000 suggestions.

"So far, 35000 suggestions have been received. Over 12,000 of them were received on day one itself. We will soon take a decision taking the feedback from all stakeholders into account," Mr Sisodia, who is also Delhi’s Education Minister, said.

Several states have recently reopened educational institutions, especially for the higher classes, as the COVID-19 situation is under control in most parts of the country.

A recent report by the National Institute of Disaster Management (NDMA) has suggested that schools should remain open with health protocols in places where no cases of Covid or only “sporadic cases” have been reported.

On reopening schools, the report further said that the decision “should be driven by data and the safety measures“ and it must address the concerns of students, parents, caregivers, and teachers.