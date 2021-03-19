Delhi Nursery Admissions: First Merit List To Be Released On March 20

First merit list of Delhi nursery admissions to be released

Delhi schools will release the first merit list for nursery admissions tomorrow. Parents can check the websites of the respective schools they have applied to, for the merit list of Class 1, KG and nursery. The nursery admissions merit list will include the names of the selected students along with the points scored by each of them.

Each candidate will be given points out of 100. In the Delhi nursery admission system, schools assign points to each criterion for admission and candidates who meet most of the criteria get the highest tally of points and are granted admission. The criteria carrying the highest weightage usually include the candidate’s place of residence, if there are any siblings already studying at the school or whether their parents are alumni of the school.

Once the merit list is uploaded, parents can submit the relevant documents to the school and participate in the admission process conducted by the school. They will also be required to submit an admission fee.

Along with the first merit list, the schools will also release waiting lists with names of candidates who will be considered for admission in case of any vacancy after the first round of admissions.

Around 1,700 schools usually participate in the Nursery admissions. Admission to the 25% freeship quota for students from Economically Weaker Sections and Disadvantaged Groups (EWS-DG) is conducted centrally and online by the Delhi Directorate of Education.