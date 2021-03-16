  • Home
Delhi Nursery Admissions: First Merit List To Be Out On March 20

The first merit lists for the Delhi nursery admissions will be released on March 20 by the schools. Parents seeking admission for their children in Nursery, KG and Class 1 can check the official websites of the private Delhi schools.

Education | Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Mar 16, 2021 5:00 pm IST

New Delhi:

The first merit lists for the Delhi nursery admissions will be released on March 20 by the schools. Parents seeking admission for their children in Nursery, KG and Class 1 can check the official websites of the private Delhi schools where they have applied for updates on the Nursery admissions merit list.

The first merit list will include the names of all the students selected for admission to Nursery, KG or Class 1 along with the points each had garnered which determined their selection. Each candidate is scored out of 100 on the basis of admission criteria which typically include their place of residence, whether they have siblings already studying at the school and whether their parents are alumni of the same school.

Following the release of the first merit list, the parents or guardians can submit the required documents and participate in the verification process conducted individually by the Delhi schools. They will have to submit the admission fee to complete the process.

Along with the first list, the school will also release a waiting list consisting of applicants who will be considered in case of any vacancies after the first round of admissions.

This will be followed by the second merit list to be released on March 25. This will be then followed by the resolution of the queries posted by the parents. The nursery admissions will be closed by March 31.

Usually, Nursery admissions take place for 1,700 schools in the month of November, though this year due to COVID-19 curbs the admission process has been delayed. For students applying under the 25% quota for Economically Weaker Sections and Disadvantaged Groups (EWS-DG) the nursery admission process is centralised and conducted by Delhi’s Directorate of Education.

