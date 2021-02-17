Delhi Nursery Admissions 2021-22 Begin Today

Registration For Nursery Admission 2021-22 In Delhi Begins Today

Nursery Admission 2021-22: Registration for Nursery admissions in Delhi schools for 2021-22 will begin today, February 18. The registration process will be online. Parents can register their kids at the desired schools for Nursery, kindergarten and Class 1. Around 1,700 Delhi schools are expected to participate in the admission process.

The last date to submit the Nursery admission application is March 4. The application fee is Rs 25 and the purchase of the school prospectus is optional. The upper age limit for nursery, kindergarten, and Class 1, admissions are 4, 5, and 6 years, respectively. The lower age limit for admission in these classes is 3, 4, and 5 years, respectively, as of March 31, 2021.

The first list of selected students will be published on March 20, the second list will be published on March 20 and the third list will be published on March 25.

Delhi Nursery Admission 2021-22: Registration Process

The parents will have to register their kids for the nursery admissions separately for each desired school.

Step 1: Go to the official website of the school that you want to apply for.

Step 2: Click on the admissions 2021-22 tab on the homepage.

Step 3: A login window will open.

Step 4: Register your ward by filling in the required information.

Step 5: Upload the required documents.

Documents required for Nursery admission

The parents will have to upload the soft copies of their required documents on the website. Hence, they are advised to keep handy the scanned documents.

Passport-size photograph of the child

Mother’s/Father’s/Guardian’s passport-size photograph

Family photograph (mother, father, and child)

Address proof

Child’s birth certificate

Child’s Aadhar card

Schools will have to reserve 22 per cent of their seats in entry-level classes for EWS/DG category students and 3 per cent for children with special needs (CWSN). Admission to these seats will be held through a centralised process of draw of lots by the Delhi Directorate of Education (DoE).

The Directorate of Education (DoE) had given some directions for the Delhi Nursery admissions 2021-22. It has directed that the number of seats at the entry levels shall not be less than the highest number of seats in the entry level classes during the last three years 2018-19, 2019-20 and 2020-21. Then schools shall develop and adopt criteria for admission which shall be fair, reasonable, well defined, equitable, non-discriminatory, unambiguous and transparent.