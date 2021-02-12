Delhi Nursery Admissions 2021 Begins Soon, Checklist For Parents Before Applying Online

  • Home
The online registration process for nursery admissions in the private, unaided schools in Delhi will begin on February 18. The last date to apply for admissions is March 4, 2021.

Education | Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Feb 12, 2021 4:31 pm IST

New Delhi:

The online registration process for nursery admissions in the private, unaided schools in Delhi will begin on February 18. The last date to apply for admissions is March 4, 2021. The Delhi Directorate of Education (DoE) has announced the admission schedule and all private schools in Delhi will have to submit details, including location and number of seats available for the Delhi nursery admissions, before February 15.

The schools will upload the first admission list on March 20, 2021.The second admission list will be released around five days after the first list leaving parents to clear doubts in between. The entire nursery admission process will conclude on March 31.

Steps to apply for Delhi Nursery admission 2021

The parents will have to register their kids for the Delhi nursery admission.

  • Visit the official website of the school they are interested in

  • Criteria for admission will be uploaded a day before

  • Click on the link provided for ‘'Nursery Admissions 2021-22'

  • Click on the registration link

  • Fill in the nursery admission form

  • Upload the required documents including birth certificate, residence proof and others

  • Pay the registration fee. The fee for registration is a uniform Rs 25 and purchasing a prospectus is not compulsory


Age limit for nursery admission

For admission to nursery, the child must be a maximum of four years-old and a minimum, three years old.


Documents required for Nursery admission

Parents will have to submit the following documents during the time of nursery admission

  • Child’s passport-size photograph

  • Mother’s/Father’s/Guardian’s passport size photograph

  • Family photograph (mother, father and child)

  • Address proof

  • Child’s birth certificate

  • Child’s Aadhar card

Usually, nursery admissions in 1,700 Delhi schools begin in the last week of November. This year, however, the entire admission schedule was deferred due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Delhi Government had earlier clarified that there are no plans to scrap the nursery admissions this year. This brought a relief to Delhi schools principals who said that enrolling children in the nursery class would at least introduce them to formal school education. They also said that even though there might not be regular offline classes, online classes for the nursery is always an option.

