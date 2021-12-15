Delhi Nursery Admission Begins Today; Details Here

Delhi nursery admission 2021 application begins today

The application for Delhi Nursery admission will start today, December 15. The admission to schools in Delhi for the academic session 2022-23 will begin for entry-level classes -- Nursery, kindergarten (KG) and Class 1 private Delhi schools. While the last date of submission of application forms in schools is January 7, 2022, the Directorate of Education (DoE) Delhi will release the first list on February 4 and the admission process would end on March 31.

For admission in the pre-school (nursery), pre-primary (KG) and Class 1, the minimum age for admission is three years, four years and five years respectively by March 31, 2022. The instructions issued by Delhi Government are for open category admissions, other than Economically Weaker Sections, Disadvantaged Groups (EWS/DG) and Children with Special Needs (CwSN) category seats.

Delhi Nursery Admission 2022-23 - Important Dates

Particulars Dates Commencement of admission process and availability of forms December 15, 2021 Last date of submission of application forms in schools January 7, 2022 Uploading details of children who applied to the school for admission under Open Seats January 21, 2022 Uploading marks (as per points system) given to each of the children who applied for admission under open seats January 28, 2022 First list of selected children release date February 4, 2022 Second list of selected children release date February 21, 2022 Admission procedure closing date March 31, 2022





The DoE has directed that the number of seats at the entry levels shall not be less than the highest number of seats in entry-level classes during the last three years-- 2019-20, 2020-21 and 2021-22.

“Schools shall develop and adopt criteria for admission which shall be fair, reasonable, well defined, equitable, non-discriminatory, unambiguous and transparent. No school shall adopt a criterion abolished by the department including charging a capitation fees or donations. Pre-schools or montessori schools run by registered societies or Trusts as branches of recognised unaided schools will have to follow single admission process for their pre-school and main school considering them as one institution,” an official statement said.

Application forms will be available at schools till the last date of registration at a fee of Rs 25. The purchase of a prospectus is not mandatory.

The age relaxation for admission of upto 30 days may be granted at the level of head of school in the minimum and upper age limit for these classes. The parents may approach the Head of School/Principal for seeking age relaxation through a manual application.