Delhi Nursery Admission 2023: Registrations To Start From December 1; First Selection List On January 20

The Directorate of Education (DoE) Delhi will start the registration process for Delhi Nursery admission 2023 on December 1, 2022.

Education | Edited by Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Nov 21, 2022 9:31 pm IST

Delhi Nursery Admission 2023 Registrations Begins From December 1
New Delhi:

The Directorate of Education (DoE) Delhi will start the registration process for Delhi Nursery admission 2023 on December 1, 2022. The DoE Delhi has released the complete admission schedule for entry-level classes for open seats in private unaided recognised schools of Delhi for the session 2023-24. The criteria for Delhi Nursery admission 2023 will be uploaded on November 28, 2022.

The last date to apply for Delhi Nursery admission is December 23, 2022. To register for Nursery classes parents have to pay Rs 25 as a registration fee. DoE Delhi will release the first list of selected children on January 20, 2023. The second selection list including waiting list will be displayed on February 6, 2023. The admission process for the academic session 2023-24 will close on March 17, 2022.

Delhi Nursery Admission 2023: Important Dates

Events

Dates

Uploading of criteria

November 28, 2022

Commencement of admission process

December 1, 2022

Last date to submit application forms in schools

December 23, 2022

Uploading details of students applied for admission under open seats

January 6, 2023

Uploading marks given to each student who applied for admission

January 13, 2023

First list of selected students

January 20, 2023

Resolution of queries of parents (if any)

January 21 to 30, 2023

Second list of selected children

February 6, 2023

Resolution of queries of parents (if any)

February 8 to 14, 2023

Subsequent list of admission, if any

March 1, 2023

Closure of admission process

March 17, 2023

