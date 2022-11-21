Delhi Nursery Admission 2023: Registrations To Start From December 1; First Selection List On January 20
The Directorate of Education (DoE) Delhi will start the registration process for Delhi Nursery admission 2023 on December 1, 2022. The DoE Delhi has released the complete admission schedule for entry-level classes for open seats in private unaided recognised schools of Delhi for the session 2023-24. The criteria for Delhi Nursery admission 2023 will be uploaded on November 28, 2022.
The last date to apply for Delhi Nursery admission is December 23, 2022. To register for Nursery classes parents have to pay Rs 25 as a registration fee. DoE Delhi will release the first list of selected children on January 20, 2023. The second selection list including waiting list will be displayed on February 6, 2023. The admission process for the academic session 2023-24 will close on March 17, 2022.
Delhi Nursery Admission 2023: Important Dates
Events
Dates
Uploading of criteria
November 28, 2022
Commencement of admission process
December 1, 2022
Last date to submit application forms in schools
December 23, 2022
Uploading details of students applied for admission under open seats
January 6, 2023
Uploading marks given to each student who applied for admission
January 13, 2023
First list of selected students
January 20, 2023
Resolution of queries of parents (if any)
January 21 to 30, 2023
Second list of selected children
February 6, 2023
Resolution of queries of parents (if any)
February 8 to 14, 2023
Subsequent list of admission, if any
March 1, 2023
Closure of admission process
March 17, 2023