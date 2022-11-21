Delhi Nursery Admission 2023: Registrations To Start From December 1; First Selection List On January 20

Delhi Nursery Admission 2023 Registrations Begins From December 1

The Directorate of Education (DoE) Delhi will start the registration process for Delhi Nursery admission 2023 on December 1, 2022. The DoE Delhi has released the complete admission schedule for entry-level classes for open seats in private unaided recognised schools of Delhi for the session 2023-24. The criteria for Delhi Nursery admission 2023 will be uploaded on November 28, 2022.

The last date to apply for Delhi Nursery admission is December 23, 2022. To register for Nursery classes parents have to pay Rs 25 as a registration fee. DoE Delhi will release the first list of selected children on January 20, 2023. The second selection list including waiting list will be displayed on February 6, 2023. The admission process for the academic session 2023-24 will close on March 17, 2022.

Delhi Nursery Admission 2023: Important Dates