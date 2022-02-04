Delhi Nursery Admission 2022-23: DoE To Release First List Today

Nursery Admission 2022-23 Delhi: The second list of selected children will be released on February 21 (representational)

Nursery Admission 2022-23 Delhi: The Delhi Directorate of Education (DoE) will release the first merit list for admission to entry-level classes – Nursery, kindergarten (KG) and Class 1 – for the 2022-23 academic year today, February 4. The DoE will release information related to the admission process on its website. The admission process against the first list will end on March 31.

The second list of selected children will be released on February 21.

Earlier, the DoE had directed that the number of seats at the entry levels shall not be less than the highest number of seats in entry-level classes during the last three years-- 2019-20, 2020-21 and 2021-22.

“Schools shall develop and adopt criteria for admission which shall be fair, reasonable, well defined, equitable, non-discriminatory, unambiguous and transparent. No school shall adopt a criterion abolished by the department including charging a capitation fees or donations. Pre-schools or montessori schools run by registered societies or Trusts as branches of recognised unaided schools will have to follow single admission process for their pre-school and main school considering them as one institution,” an official statement said.

For admission to nursery, pre-primary (KG) and Class 1, the minimum age is three years, four years and five years respectively, as on March 31, 2022. This is for open category admissions, other than Economically Weaker Sections, Disadvantaged Groups (EWS/DG) and Children with Special Needs (CwSN) category seats.

The government had also said that age relaxation for admission of upto 30 days may be granted at the level of head of school in the minimum and upper age limit for these classes. The parents may approach the head of school or Principal for seeking age relaxation through a manual application.