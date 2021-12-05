Delhi Nursery Admission 2022-23 Dates; Important Points For Parents

Nursery admission 2022-23 Delhi, important points for parents

The application for Nursery admission 2022-23 Delhi will start on December 15, 2021 and will continue till December 15. The admission to Delhi schools for the academic session 2022-23 would begin for entry-level classes -- Nursery, kindergarten (KG) and Class 1 private schools. The Directorate of Education (DoE) Delhi will release the first list on February 4 and the admission process would end on March 31, 2022.

As per the age criteria for nursery admission 2022-23, for admission in the pre-school (nursery), pre-primary (KG) and Class 1, the minimum age for admission has to be three years, four years and five years respectively by March 31, 2022. The instructions issued by Delhi Government are for open category admissions, other than Economically Weaker Sections, Disadvantaged Groups (EWS/DG) and Children with Special Needs (CwSN) category seats.

Delhi Nursery Admission 2022-23 - Important Dates

Particulars Dates Commencement of admission process and availability of forms December 15, 2021 Last date of submission of application forms in schools January 7, 2022 Uploading details of children who applied to the school for admission under Open Seats January 21, 2022 Uploading marks (as per points system) given to each of the children who applied for admission under open seats January 28, 2022 First list of selected children release date February 4, 2022 Second list of selected children release date February 21, 2022 Admission procedure closing date March 31, 2022

Nursery Admission 2022-23 Delhi: Important Points For Parents

Upper age limit for nursery, KG, and Class 1, admissions are 4, 5, and 6 years, respectively. The lower age limit for admission in these classes is 3, 4, and 5 years, respectively, as of March 31, 2022.

Application forms will be available at schools till the last date of registration at a fee of Rs 25. The purchase of a prospectus is not mandatory.

The age relaxation for admission of upto 30 days may be granted at the level of head of school in the minimum and upper age limit for these classes. The parents may approach the Head of School/Principal for seeking age relaxation through a manual application.

Documents Required Nursery Admission 2022-23 Delhi