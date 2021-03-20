Delhi Nursery Admission 2021: First Merit List Today

Schools in Delhi will release the first merit list for nursery admissions today, March 20. The registration process was carried out between February 18 to March 4 for over 1700 schools in the national capital. To check the merit lists of nursery, KG and Class 1, parents should check the websites of the respective schools they have applied to. The nursery admissions merit list will include the students’ name along with the points scored by them. The schools will also release a waiting list of candidates.

After the release of the first merit list, parents will be required to submit the documents and participate in the verification process conducted by the schools.

Each candidate will be given points out of 100, according to the Delhi nursery admission system. Schools will assign points to each criterion for admission and candidates who meet most of the criteria get the highest tally of points and are granted admission.

Children up to the age of four years will be enrolled in Nursery, while for KG and Class 1, the age limit is five and six years, respectively.

The minimum age for nursery admissions is three years, and for KG admissions, it is four years.

The criteria include the candidate’s place of residence, if there are any siblings already studying at the school or whether their parents are alumni of the school.

The second merit list will be released by March 25, 2021, and the admission process will take place by March 31, 2021. The classes are expected to begin from April 1, 2021.