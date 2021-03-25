Delhi Nursery Admission 2021-22 Second Merit List Today

Image credit: Shutterstock Nursery admission 2021-22 Delhi: Schools displayed the first admission list on March 20 (representational photo)

The second merit list for admission to nursery classes at Delhi schools for 2021-22 will be released today, March 25. The admission process started on February 18 and schools displayed the first admission list on March 20.

The Delhi Directorate of Education (DoE) had earlier asked private unaided recognised schools to develop and adopt “fair, reasonable, well-defined, equitable, non-discriminatory, unambiguous and transparent” criteria for admission to nursery classes.

Parents’ queries against second lists will be resolved by schools by March 27. The Nursery admission process for Delhi schools, for 2021-22 academic session, will end by March 31, as per the admission schedule released by the DoE.

This is the schedule for open category admissions. The admission process for Economically Weaker Sections and Disadvantaged Groups (EWS/DG) is different.

Around 1,700 Delhi schools are participating in the nursery admission process this year. In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the directorate had earlier asked schools to charge the prescribed registration fee, admission fee, caution fee (if school already charges) and tuition fee at the time of admission.

Thereafter, only tuition fee shall be charged from the students till further orders, as the schools are closed for nursery students and classroom learning is not going on, the DoE had earlier said.

Usually, nursery admissions in Delhi begin in the last week of November with the notification by the Directorate of Education and the application process is rolled out in December. However, the process has been delayed this year due to COVID-19.

Delhi Government officials in December had said that a proposal to scrap nursery admissions was being considered as the schools were closed for nine months due to the pandemic. But school principals had opposed this idea.

The government has constituted monitoring committees in each district under the chairmanship of the Deputy Director (District) concerned.

The Deputy Directors were asked to ensure that private schools upload the criteria and their points on the online module, and further ensure that the schools do not adopt those criteria which were abolished by the department and upheld by the Delhi High Court.