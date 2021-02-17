Image credit: Shutterstock Delhi Nursery Admission 2021-22: Registration Begins Tomorrow; Instructions For Parents

Online registration for nursery, kindergarten, and Class 1 admissions in Delhi for the 2021-22 academic session will begin tomorrow, February 18. Around 1,700 schools in the national capital will participate in the admission process.

The last date to submit application forms is March 4. The first list for admission will be published on March 20, and the second list will be released on March 25. The admission process will end on March 31, 2021.

Important dates

This is the schedule for general category (75 per cent) seat admission. The schedule for the remaining 25 per cent seats reserved for the economically weaker section (EWS) and disadvantaged (DG) categories will be announced soon.

Nursery Admission 2021-22 Delhi: Important Points Parents Should Know

Age limit: Upper age limit for nursery, kindergarten, and Class 1, admissions are 4, 5, and 6 years, respectively. The lower age limit for admission in these classes is 3, 4, and 5 years, respectively, as of March 31, 2021. Application forms will be available at schools till the last date of registration, March 4, at a fee of Rs 25. The purchase of a prospectus is optional. Schools will reserve 22 per cent of their seats in entry-level classes for EWS/DG category students and 3 per cent for children with special needs (CWSN). Admission to these seats will be held through a centralised process of draw of lots by the Delhi Directorate of Education (DoE). A separate schedule for this will be released later. Documents required for Delhi Nursery admission:

Passport-size photograph of the child

Mother’s/Father’s/Guardian’s passport size photograph

Family photograph (mother, father, and child)

Address proof

Child’s birth certificate

Child’s Aadhar card

Delhi Nursery Admission 2021-22: Registration Process

Step 1: Go to the official website of the school that you want to apply for.

Step 2: Click on the admissions 2021-22 tab on the homepage.

Step 3: A login window will open.

Step 4: Register your ward by filling in the required information.

Step 5: Upload the required documents.