Delhi Nursery Admission 2021-22: Check Important Dates, Other Details

Image credit: Shutterstock Delhi Nursery Admission 2021-22: Important Dates, Number Of Schools, Age Limit For Nursery, KG, Class 1

Nursery admission in Delhi schools for the 2021-22 academic year will begin on February 18, Education Minister Manish Sisodia said today. The last date for submitting applications is March 4. The Delhi Directorate of Education has asked all private schools to submit details of nursery admissions before February 15. The first admission list will be released by March 20 and the admission process will end on March 31. Around 1,700 schools participate in the admission process.

The instructions issued by Delhi Government are for open category admissions, other than Economically Weaker Sections and Disadvantaged Groups (EWS/DG).

Delhi Nursery Admission 2021-22 Schedule

Event Date Commencement of admissions, availability of forms February 18 Last date for submission of applications March 4 Uploading details of children who applied for admission under open seats March 15 Display of the first list March 20 Resolution of queries of parents March 22-23 Display of the second list (if any) March 25 Resolution of queries of parents for the second list March 26 Subsequent list of admission, if any March 27 Closure of the admission process March 31





Delhi Nursery Admission: EWS/DG Seats

Delhi Directorate of Education has already begun preparations for admission to the 25% quota for the Economically Weaker Sections and Disadvantaged Groups (EWS/DG) in private schools.

The DoE on February 5, directed its district officers to update the list of private unaided schools, gather their GPS coordinates and the total number of seats they have at the nursery, pre-primary, or Class 1 levels. The district officials have been asked to have this information ready by February 15, 2021. Admission to the EWS/DG seats in private schools is online and centralised.

Important Points