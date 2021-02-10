Delhi Nursery Admission 2021-22: Check Important Dates, Other Details
Nursery admission 2021-22 in Delhi will begin on February 18, 2021. The last date to submit applications is March 4.
Nursery admission in Delhi schools for the 2021-22 academic year will begin on February 18, Education Minister Manish Sisodia said today. The last date for submitting applications is March 4. The Delhi Directorate of Education has asked all private schools to submit details of nursery admissions before February 15. The first admission list will be released by March 20 and the admission process will end on March 31. Around 1,700 schools participate in the admission process.
The instructions issued by Delhi Government are for open category admissions, other than Economically Weaker Sections and Disadvantaged Groups (EWS/DG).
Delhi Nursery Admission 2021-22 Schedule
Event
Date
Commencement of admissions, availability of forms
February 18
Last date for submission of applications
March 4
Uploading details of children who applied for admission under open seats
March 15
Display of the first list
March 20
Resolution of queries of parents
March 22-23
Display of the second list (if any)
March 25
Resolution of queries of parents for the second list
March 26
Subsequent list of admission, if any
March 27
Closure of the admission process
March 31
Delhi Nursery Admission: EWS/DG Seats
Delhi Directorate of Education has already begun preparations for admission to the 25% quota for the Economically Weaker Sections and Disadvantaged Groups (EWS/DG) in private schools.
The DoE on February 5, directed its district officers to update the list of private unaided schools, gather their GPS coordinates and the total number of seats they have at the nursery, pre-primary, or Class 1 levels. The district officials have been asked to have this information ready by February 15, 2021. Admission to the EWS/DG seats in private schools is online and centralised.
Important Points
Admission forms will be available at schools till the last date, March 4, at a fee of Rs 25. The purchase of a prospectus is optional.
The government has asked private schools to develop and adopt “fair, reasonable, well defined, equitable, non-discriminatory, unambiguous and transparent” criteria for admission.
All the private schools will have to upload their admission criteria for open seats at the DoE website – www.edudel.nic.in by February 17, which will be available for public viewing.
Lower age limit: Three years for Pre School (Nursery) Four years Pre Primary (KG), and Five years Class 1. Upper age limit: Four years for Pre School (Nursery) Five years for Pre Primary (KG), and Six years for Class 1, as of March 31, 2021.
A Monitoring cell chaired by the concerned deputy director (district) will ensure that each private school uploads their admission criteria on the DoE website.