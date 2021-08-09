Delhi: No New Admissions This Session In Classes 6, 7, 11 In RPVVs

  • Home
The Rajkiya Pratibha Vikas Vidyalayas (RPVVs) is a network of 22 resource-rich Delhi Government schools. Unlike other Delhi government schools, these are exclusive and admissions to these are conducted for Classes 6 and 11 through competitive entrance tests.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Aug 9, 2021 10:31 pm IST

New Delhi:

There will be no fresh admission this session in Classes 6, 7 and 11 in Rajkiya Pratibha Vikas Vidyalayas (RPVVs) which are in the process of being upgraded to Schools of Specialised Excellence (SOSE), according to the Directorate of Education.

“In pursuance to the decision of Delhi cabinet for conversion of Rajkiya Pratibha Vikas Vidyalayas (RPVVs) into Schools of Specialised Excellence (SOSE), there will no fresh admission in Classes 6, 7 and 11 in RPVVS for academic session 2021-22," the DoE said in an official order.

The RPVVs is a network of 22 resource-rich Delhi government schools. Unlike other Delhi government schools, these are exclusive and admissions to these are conducted for Classes 6 and 11 through competitive entrance tests.

The Delhi Cabinet had in March approved a proposal for the establishment of 100 schools of specialised excellence in Delhi. This proposal had first been announced by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia during this year's budget speech. He had announced that the five existing Schools of Excellence and the RPVVs will be part of these 100 specialised excellence schools.

Each of these schools are proposed to cover one domain of specialisation -- Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), Performing and Visual Arts, Humanities and "high-end 21st century skills".

The schools of specialised excellence will focus on providing experiential learning opportunities through state-of-the-art infrastructure, creativity and problem-solving focused learning and teaching, strong partnerships with universities and industry leaders, mentorship schemes and easy access to role models.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

