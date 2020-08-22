  • Home
  • Education
  • Delhi Needs Education System That Develops Right Attitude, Skills: Manish Sisodia

Delhi Needs Education System That Develops Right Attitude, Skills: Manish Sisodia

Manish Sisodia, in a meeting held today, said that a healthy attitude towards everything in life matters, and our education system should build the attitude of dreaming big, being true, honest and happy, critical thinking, among other things in the minds of students.

Education | Asian News International | Updated: Aug 22, 2020 9:48 pm IST | Source: ANI

RELATED NEWS

Why Discriminate Government School Students From Learning Hindi: L Murugan
Over 1 Lakh School Students Attend Tripura Neighbourhood Classes
Maharashtra Chief Minister Orders Formation Of Panel Over NEP Implementation
Madhya Pradesh: Will Decide On Reopening Of Schools After Further Assessment, Says Shivraj Singh Chauhan
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu Will Provide Dry Food Items To Students Till Schools Reopen, Announces Chief Minister
CBSE Introduces Virtual Inspection Of Schools Seeking To Upgrade Affiliation
Delhi Needs Education System That Develops Right Attitude, Skills: Manish Sisodia
Delhi Needs Education System That Develops Right Attitude, Skills: Sisodia
New Delhi:

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday stressed on having an educational framework based on developing a healthy attitude, skills and readiness for the next learning stage.

Sisodia emphasised this point at the second joint review meeting of the committees preparing the scheme and framework for Delhi Education Board and the new curriculum.

"We need to introduce a framework based on attitude-skill-readiness for the next learning stage. However, if we focus only on the readiness part, leaving the attitude and skills behind, the purpose of education will be half-served," he said.

He said that a healthy attitude towards everything in life matters, and our education system should build the attitude of dreaming big, being true, honest and happy, critical thinking, among other things in the student.

He said, "Learning skills in the school becomes extremely important for preparing the students to live their lives happily and responsibly. Skills like listening, asking, doing things, expressing are necessary."

The Deputy Chief Minister said that according to NCF (2005), Maths should help students to think logically but in reality, a Maths class becomes mainly about learning formulas and solving equations.

"There is a misalignment between the learning process and learning outcomes right now. We need to determine what a 6, 8, 11 and 14-year-old child should have in terms of attitude and skills and readiness for the next stage. At every stage, there should be a minimum set of learning outcomes, which our education system should aim for.," he said.

During the meeting, the board committee also laid down its "Focus on holistic development and continuous assessment".

During the meeting, Sisodia also stressed that once the plan is in place, SCERT Delhi will focus on preparing the content and extensive training of teachers with the guidance of these two committees

After the committee members shared the progress report of their work along with the tentative timelines, Sisodia asked them to stick to the timelines so that a new curriculum for children up to 14 years could be launched by next academic year.

As per a release issued by the office of Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, in the Annual Budget 2020-21, the Delhi Government had announced its plans for Curriculum Reform and creating a New Board of Education for Delhi.

"The committees consist of eminent education experts from government agencies and education-based organisations from different parts of the country," said the release.

Click here for more Education News
Delhi Schools SCERT Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
JEE Main, NEET 2020: Cancel Exams And Make Alternative Arrangement, Says Manish Sisodia
JEE Main, NEET 2020: Cancel Exams And Make Alternative Arrangement, Says Manish Sisodia
Postponing NEET Will Be Drastic Deviation From Academic Schedule, MCI To Supreme Court
Postponing NEET Will Be Drastic Deviation From Academic Schedule, MCI To Supreme Court
Why Discriminate Government School Students From Learning Hindi: L Murugan
Why Discriminate Government School Students From Learning Hindi: L Murugan
MET 2020 Online Counselling Schedule Released; Round-I Registration Ends August 24
MET 2020 Online Counselling Schedule Released; Round-I Registration Ends August 24
Maharashtra: Forced To Travel 50 Km For Online Classes, Children Reach Out To NCPCR For Internet
Maharashtra: Forced To Travel 50 Km For Online Classes, Children Reach Out To NCPCR For Internet
.......................... Advertisement ..........................