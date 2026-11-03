Delhi-NCR AQI Turns 'Very Poor': Will Schools Remain Open Under GRAP Stage 2?

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has imposed Stage II of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across the National Capital Region (NCR), with effect from November 2, 2026. The decision came after Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) entered the 'Very Poor' category.

The move has raised concerns among parents and students about whether schools and colleges in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram and Ghaziabad will remain open or shift to online classes.

However, GRAP Stage II does not require schools or colleges to close or shift to hybrid classes. Educational institutions can continue with regular classes unless a separate order is issued by the concerned state government or district administration.

Are Schools And Colleges Closed Under GRAP Stage II?

No school or college closure is prescribed under Stage II of GRAP. The restrictions at this stage focus mainly on controlling pollution from vehicles, road dust and other sources.

Parents should continue to follow updates shared by their respective schools and check announcements from local authorities for any separate instructions.

When Can Schools Shift To Online Or Hybrid Classes?

The provision for hybrid classes comes into effect at more severe stages of GRAP.

Stage III (Severe AQI: 401-450): Classes up to Class 5 are to be conducted in hybrid mode in Delhi and the specified NCR districts, including Gurugram, Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddh Nagar.

Classes up to Class 5 are to be conducted in hybrid mode in Delhi and the specified NCR districts, including Gurugram, Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddh Nagar. Stage IV (Severe Plus AQI: Above 450): Hybrid classes can be extended to higher classes under the applicable GRAP provisions.

Under hybrid learning, students can attend classes physically or online, wherever the online option is available. The choice of online classes rests with students and their parents or guardians.

What Changes Under GRAP Stage II?

With Stage II in force, authorities across Delhi-NCR have been asked to strengthen pollution-control measures.

Some of the key measures include:

Increasing mechanical and vacuum sweeping of roads.

Sprinkling water and using dust suppressants, particularly on roads with heavy traffic.

Taking steps to reduce traffic congestion at busy road junctions.

Regulating the use of diesel generator sets.

Encouraging people to use public transport and reduce unnecessary private vehicle trips.

These measures are aimed at reducing dust and vehicle emissions across the region.

What Should Parents And Schools Do During High Pollution?

Even when schools remain open, parents and school authorities should take precautions on days when air quality is poor.

Schools can consider holding morning assemblies and outdoor activities indoors.

Outdoor sports and physical activities can be limited when pollution levels are high.

Parents should pay attention to air-quality advisories, particularly if their children experience breathing discomfort.

Students with respiratory problems should follow their doctor's advice and take necessary precautions.

Parents should check school messages for any changes in timings or outdoor activities.

The CAQM may review the situation and introduce stricter measures if air quality deteriorates further.