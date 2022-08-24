Delhi Model Virtual School Class 9 Registration Begins; Eligibility Criteria, Steps To Apply

DMVS Class 9 Admission 2022 Begins

Delhi Government has started the admission procedure for Class 9 in Delhi Model Virtual School (DMVS) for the academic year 2022-23. Aspiring candidates can register online from the official website -- dmvs.ac.in. The last date to apply for DMVS Class 9 admission is September 4, 2022. Students who have passed Class 8 from any recognised schools of India are eligible to apply for the admission process.

The DMVS will provide high-quality education in an online setup. The school will offer admission to students in Class 9 for the year 2022-23. To apply for DMVS Class 9 admissions, candidates have to register and fill out the admission form online. "Delhi government starts admission process for Delhi Model Virtual School affiliated to Delhi Board of School Education for the academic year 2022-23," a tweet from ANI reads.

Delhi government starts admission process for Delhi Model Virtual School affiliated to Delhi Board of School Education for the academic year 2022-23 pic.twitter.com/FKRJwTSelc — ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2022

DMVS Class 9 Admission 2022: Important Dates

Start date to fill online application - August 25, 2022

Last date to fill online application - September 4, 2022

DMVS Class 9 Admission 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Students must be between 13 to 18 years at the time of enrollment.

The student should have passed Class 8 and possess marksheet for the same at the time of verification.

DMVS Class 9 Admission 2022: How To Apply

Visit the official website -- dmvs.ac.in Register by clicking on apply now Fill in the admission form as instructed Cross-check details and upload the necessary documents Pay the application fee and download the confirmation page Take a print of the application form for further use.

The DMVS is the first online government school which aims to provide flexibility on multiple dimensions with the spirit of increasing access and inclusion.

