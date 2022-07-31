  • Home
  • Education
  • Delhi: MCD Schools To Take Part In 'Har Ghar Tiranga' Campaign

Delhi: MCD Schools To Take Part In 'Har Ghar Tiranga' Campaign

"Today's children are tomorrow's future, in order to signify these lines, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi's education department is organising various activities in its schools to inculcate the virtue of patriotism amongst students," MCD said

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jul 31, 2022 12:54 pm IST | Source: PTI
How To Choose A Stream In Class 11 View More
08 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 08 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST

RELATED NEWS

CBSE 10th, 12th Compartment Exams 2022: Application Without Late Fee Ends Today; Direct Link Here
JNV Admission 2022-23: Application For Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas Class 11 Starts
Appoint Psychiatric Counsellor In Every School In Tamil Nadu: Madras High Court
National Education Policy Rooted In 'Bharatiyata' While Assimilating Global Perspective: Amit Shah
Our Education's Aim Is To Create Students Who Are Patriotic, Employable: Arvind Kejriwal
Gujarat Board GSEB 10th, 12th Exams 2022 From March 14; Check Schedule
Delhi: MCD Schools To Take Part In 'Har Ghar Tiranga' Campaign
All schools under the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will organise craft-related activities on August 10
Image credit: shutterstock.com
New Delhi:

The students of all 1,530 municipal schools in Delhi will take part in the Centre's "Har Ghar Tiranga" campaign from August 13-15 as part of the "Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav", officials said on Saturday. Prior to that, all schools under the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will organise craft-related activities on August 10, in which teachers and students will make miniature national flag-themed lapel pins, they added.

These lapel pins will be worn by the teachers, students and their parents, the civic body said. "Today's children are tomorrow's future, in order to signify these lines, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi's education department is organising various activities in its schools to inculcate the virtue of patriotism amongst students," the civic body said in a statement. As part of the "Har Ghar Tiranga" campaign, the students will be motivated to unfurl the tricolour at their homes, it said.

The municipal schools have been organising various activities from July 22 under the campaign such as fire-less cooking, making tricolour-themed dishes like salads and sandwiches, poster-making, kite-making, tree plantation, poem recitation, making scrapbooks with pictures of the heroes of the freedom struggle, "nukkad natak", quiz contests, among other activities, the MCD said.

All 1,530 municipal schools in the national capital will organise activities related to the Independence Day celebrations from August 13-15 under the "Har Ghar Tiranga" campaign. The schools will take out "Prabhat Pheri" in the adjoining areas. The national flag will be unfurled at the municipal schools at 8 am on August 15 and the officials at the headquarters and in the zones will have to be present in any of the schools.

The municipal schools will also remain open on August 13, the second Saturday of the month, to organise the Independence Day-related activities and in the remaining time, the regular classes will be held, the statement said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
DELHI MCD Schools
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
IISc Signs MoU With Indian Navy For Collaborative Research
IISc Signs MoU With Indian Navy For Collaborative Research
CAT 2022 Application Process To Begin On August 3; Exam Date, Admit Card, Eligibility, Paper Pattern Details
CAT 2022 Application Process To Begin On August 3; Exam Date, Admit Card, Eligibility, Paper Pattern Details
BITSAT 2022 Session Two Admit Card Today; Direct Link, Websites To Download
BITSAT 2022 Session Two Admit Card Today; Direct Link, Websites To Download
CUET UG 2022 Phase Two Admit Card Today; How To Download
CUET UG 2022 Phase Two Admit Card Today; How To Download
CAT 2022 On November 27; IIM Bangalore Issues Official Notification
CAT 2022 On November 27; IIM Bangalore Issues Official Notification
.......................... Advertisement ..........................