Delhi: MCD School Students Chief Guests At Inauguration Of Green Initiatives In Karol Bagh

Children of civic body-run schools were invited as chief guests to send the message of a clean and green environment to the coming generations.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jun 4, 2022 9:46 pm IST

Delhi: MCD school students chief guests at inauguration of green initiatives (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

Municipal authorities on Saturday inaugurated fixed compactor transfer station (FCTS) machines at four locations in Karol Bagh on the eve of World Environment Day, officials said. Children of civic body-run schools were invited as chief guests to send the message of a clean and green environment to the coming generations.

To mark World Environment Day, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi has inaugurated four FCTS machines in Karol Bagh Zone -- W 92 Karol Bagh; W 97 Baljit Nagar; W 98 West Patel Nagar; and W 99 Karampura -- officials said.

This is the first installation of FCTS system in the Karol Bagh Zone. Everyone took a pledge to properly dispose of waste after proper segregation. A live demonstration of the working of source segregation, hook loader, FCTS compacting and then moving to the Bhalaswa landfill site was shown.

The children marked their handprints on the wall as a symbolic promise to the future generations in contributing toward the mechanisation of waste, a senior official said.

This move will result in the closure of at least 15 'dhalaos' or garbage dumps in the wards where these machines are installed. The Municipal Corporation of Delhi urges all citizens to segregate the waste at the household level to avoid large wastes in landfills, the official said.

Deputy Commissioner of Karol Bagh Zone of MCD, Shashanka Ala, said, "The initiative to bring in our school children was to send out a strong message that our actions now will affect our coming generations and that is why appropriate disposal of waste, along with mechanisation is important and necessary". Zonal authorities aim to close down a total of 42 'dhalaos' by the end of June, she said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

