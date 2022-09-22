  • Home
Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena Confers Degrees To MBBS, PG Students Of MAMC

Maulana Azad Medical College Convocation: A total of 356 post-graduate students of 2020 and 2021 batches were also awarded degrees. The annual day of MAMC was organised this year after the coronavirus pandemic enforced a year-long break.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Sep 22, 2022 2:11 pm IST | Source: PTI

New Delhi:

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Thursday handed over degrees to MBBS and postgraduate students of Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC) here, officials said. Nearly 236 MBBS students who passed out in 2020 and 248 students who completed their courses last year were awarded degrees at the function.

A total of 356 post-graduate students of 2020 and 2021 batches were also awarded degrees. The annual day of MAMC was organised this year after the coronavirus pandemic enforced a year-long break, they said.

Lieutenant Governor Saxena handed over the degrees to two batches of MBBS students, officials said. Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar was also present at the event.

(This story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Maulana Azad Medical College, New Delhi
