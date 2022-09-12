Delhi Lieutenant Governor Asks Universities To Submit Action Plan For Students' Visit To Border Areas

  • Home
Delhi Lieutenant Governor has decided to send students from the national capital on an exposure visit to the country's border areas following a meeting of the National Committee for Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Sep 12, 2022 10:04 pm IST | Source: PTI

New Delhi:

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has written to 10 universities in the city, asking them to submit an action plan for sending students to visit border areas as part of "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" by Thursday. Mr Saxena has decided to send students from the national capital on an exposure visit to the country's border areas following a meeting of the National Committee for Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"During the meeting headed by the prime minister, it was suggested that university students should be sent on such visits and the Lieutenant Governor, thereafter, decided that as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, all the universities should sponsor at least 75 students for an exposure trip to border areas in collaboration with the defence forces and central police organisations," the Lieutenant Governor office said in a statement on Monday.

"Aimed at sensitising the students about the exemplary work being done by our defence forces and central police organisations despite difficult terrain and inclement weather, these visits will ensure that the students understand and appreciate the importance of our independence and sovereignty," the statement read.

Accordingly, the Lieutenant Governor Secretariat wrote to the vice-chancellors of the 10 universities to submit an action plan for the same by September 15. The 10 universities are -- Delhi Technological University, Delhi Pharmaceutical Sciences and Research University, Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women, Netaji Subhas University of Technology, Indraprastha Institute of Information and Technology, Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University, Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Dr B R Ambedkar University, Delhi Sports University and Delhi Teachers University.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

