Delhi Holds 'Mukhyamantri Vigyan Pratibha Pariksha' To Select Students For Scholarships

The Delhi Directorate of Education conducted the ‘Mukhyamantri Vigyan Pratibha Pariksha’ on March 28 for Class 9 students to select them for a scholarship programme.

Education | Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Mar 31, 2021 11:08 pm IST

Delhi Holds 'Mukhyamantri Vigyan Pratibha Pariksha 2021'
New Delhi:

The Delhi Directorate of Education conducted the ‘Mukhyamantri Vigyan Pratibha Pariksha’ on March 28 for Class 9 students to select them for a scholarship programme. A total of 1000 students will be selected for the annual science scholarships who will be receiving Rs 5000.

Class 9 students who secured at least 60 percent in Class 8 final exams were eligible to participate in the Mukhyamantri Vigyan Pratibha Pariksha 2021. Students belonging to reserved categories including SC, ST and PH categories were given a relaxation of upto 5 percent of Class 8 marks.

A total of 23,580 students had registered out of which 20,199 students appeared for the exams. A total of 91 government schools were used to conduct the exams.

Further 100 observers and and 1,190 invigilators were appointed to conduct the exams.

The Delhi cabinet had approved the scholarship scheme on February 5 to boost science education in secondary classes at the school level.

scholarships in india
