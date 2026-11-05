Delhi High Court Seeks CBSE Reply On Calculator Use In Class 12 Accountancy, Maths Exams

The Delhi High Court has sought responses from the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) and the Union Government on a petition seeking permission for Class 12 students to use calculators in board examinations.

According to ANI, a Division Bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Nitin Wasudeo Sambre and Justice Sanjay Sharma issued notices to the authorities and asked them to submit their replies within six weeks.

The petition seeks permission for students to use basic, non-programmable calculators in the Class 12 Accountancy examination. It has also requested that an expert committee examine whether calculators should be allowed in Mathematics examinations.

The petitioners said students spend a significant amount of time solving lengthy calculations manually in Accountancy and Mathematics papers. They argued that this leaves them with less time to demonstrate their understanding of the subjects and apply the concepts they have learned.

The plea also highlighted a proposal approved by the CBSE Curriculum Committee during its 70th meeting, held on November 25 and 26, 2024. The committee had approved the use of basic, non-programmable calculators in the Class 12 Accountancy examination.

What Does The Petition Say?

The petitioners have argued that allowing calculators would be in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the National Curriculum Framework for School Education 2023.

These policy documents emphasise conceptual understanding and higher-order thinking skills rather than rote learning and memorisation.

The petitioners also said they had submitted a detailed representation to CBSE and other concerned authorities, asking them to consider the proposal and provide a response. However, they claimed that no reply was received within the stipulated time.

Following this, they approached the Delhi High Court seeking directions on the matter.

The court has not approved the use of calculators in Class 12 board examinations. It has only sought responses from the concerned authorities, which have been given six weeks to file their replies.