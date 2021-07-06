Delhi High Court Directs National Board Of Examinations To Treat Disputed Question In FMGE As ''Deleted''

  • Home
The Delhi High Court has directed the NBE to treat the disputed question in the FMGE (December 2020) as deleted and to award one extra mark to those candidates who were assessed as having answered it incorrectly.

Education | ANI | Updated: Jul 6, 2021 9:44 pm IST

New Delhi:

The Delhi High Court has directed the National Board of Examinations (NBE) to treat the disputed question in the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (December 2020) as deleted and to award one extra mark to those candidates who were assessed as having answered it incorrectly.

"The respondent is directed to treat the disputed question (set out in paragraph 4 above) as deleted from the FMGE (December 2020), and to award one extra mark to those candidates who were assessed as having answered it incorrectly. In the event any candidate thus achieves the passing score of 150 marks, they would be treated as having passed the FMGE (December 2020). The directions be complied with within four weeks from today," a bench of Justice Prateek Jalan said.

The present petition was filed by Association of MD Physicians, which were concerned over the FMGE conducted on December 4, 2020.

The Association of MD Physicians was represented by advocates Adit S Pujari and Kajal Dalal.

The petitioner has sought in the present petition to the grant of one additional mark to the candidates who took the FMGE (December 2020) claiming one extra mark is based on the contention that one of the questions in the examination had no correct answer and was therefore a patently erroneous question.

The petitioner-association consists of Indian citizens who hold degrees in Medicine from foreign universities. In order to register themselves with the Medical Council of India (now National Medical Commission), foreign medical graduates are required to take a screening test called the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE), which is conducted by the respondent National Board of Examinations.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

