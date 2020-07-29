Delhi High Court Asks DU, Others To File Affidavit On Mock Test, CSC Status

  • Home
The Delhi High Court on Tuesday asked Delhi University and others to file the affidavit on the mock test, the status of Common Service Centre (CSC) and scribes for visually impaired students.

Updated: Jul 29, 2020 8:33 am IST

New Delhi:

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday asked Delhi University and others to file the affidavit on the mock test, the status of Common Service Centre (CSC) and scribes for visually impaired students.

A Division Bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasad, who heard the matter at length, asked the CSC Academy on the status and number of CSC and how many students would avail its facility in remote areas and urban areas. The court also sought information on the availability of scribes for visually impaired students.

During the hearing, the court asked how many CSC are not functional. The court observed that the affidavit filed by the respondents are silent on the number of CSC, which are not functional. It further asked the counsel to tell where it is written in the affidavit.

Meanwhile, Senior Advocate SK Rungta appearing for National Federation of the Blind (NFB), told the court that on June 17, certain directions related to reading material and for making scribes available to blind students were given but when students approached the authorities, they did not comply with these directions. He also said that the authorities should at least give the books as it is an open book exam.

The Delhi University (DU) told the court that it will file a reply to the submission made by the NFB, but the response irked the court as it slammed the varsity saying that the exams are around the corner.

The court asked if there was any scribe available yesterday during the mock. On this, the DU replied that scribes are required for the second phase of mock and one can come to the college or CSC for a scribe. The students can download the question paper from CSC, go home and come back to upload it.

The court was hearing various petitions related to Delhi University's final year examination. One of the petitions was filed by Prateek Sharma while one by NFB.


