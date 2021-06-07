  • Home
Delhi High Court Refuses To Stay Order Allowing Private Schools To Charge Fees

The Delhi High Court Monday refused to stay its single-judge order allowing private unaided schools to collect annual and development charges from students.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jun 7, 2021 1:57 pm IST | Source: PTI

Delhi HC has refused to stay its single-judge order allowing private schools to charge fee
New Delhi:

The Delhi High Court Monday refused to stay its single-judge order allowing private unaided schools to collect annual and development charges from students for the period after the lockdown ended in the national capital last year. A vacation bench of Justices Rekha Palli and Amit Bansal issued notice and sought response of the Action Committee Unaided Recognised Private Schools, which represents over 450 schools, on the appeals of AAP government, students and an NGO challenging the single judge’s May 31 order.

The court listed the appeals before the roster bench on July 10.

The Delhi government and the students have contended that the single judge's decision was based on incorrect facts and law.

The May 31 verdict had quashed two office orders of April and August last year issued by the Directorate of Education (DoE) of the Delhi government forbidding and postponing collection of annual charges and development fees, saying they were "illegal" and "ultra vires" the powers of DoE stipulated under the Delhi School Education (DSE) Act and the Rules.

