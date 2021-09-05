Delhi Government's Move To Reopen Schools 'Premature': Delhi Congress Chief

Image credit: Shutterstock Delhi govt's move to reopen schools 'premature', Delhi Congress chief has said

Delhi Congress chief Chaudhary Anil Kumar on Saturday termed the Delhi government's decision of reopening schools a "premature move", saying the protection of students' health is "paramount" especially at a time when experts are warning about a possible third Covid wave.

Mr Kumar urged the state government to "resist the pressure from the private schools lobby for reopening the schools", claiming that the states which allowed reopening of schools have witnessed a jump in the number of coronavirus cases among children.

"The chief minister (Arvind Kejriwal) should have a rethink the government's rush to reopen the schools, as the government's concern on the education of children should be applied in their safety as well, as presently, protection of the health of students is paramount.

"The states where schools have been opened, corona cases among children have gone up," said a statement quoting Kumar. "A decision to reopen the schools can be taken after watching the situation for another three months," he suggested.

After remaining shut from March last year, schools in the national capital were allowed to reopen in a phased manner from September 1.

Warning that the state cannot bear another lockdown, Mr Kumar also asked the ruling AAP government to show "more pro-active attitude" in the strict implementation of the COVID-19 guidelines.

"Delhiites would not be able to bear with another lockdown, as the past lockdowns have virtually wrecked the economy of the national capital, and therefore, prevention is better than cure. With the festival season about to set in and people expected to crowd markets and shopping centres, the government should show a more pro-active attitude in the strict implementation of the COVID-19 guidelines," he said.

Delhi had faced a brutal second Covid wave earlier this year, prompting the city government to impose a lockdown from April 19 to May 30.

