Delhi government will review decision on reopening schools, colleges, educational institutions on Wednesday (November 24) considering the improvement of air quality level in the state, Environment minister Gopal Rai said today. Apart from decision on reopening schools and colleges, the review meeting will decide on the ongoing work from home (WHF) facities, among several other factors.

The education department earlier on Sunday instructed to shut down all private and government schools, colleges and other educational institutions in the state till further notice.

"The environment department has directed to close all the schools with immediate effect till further orders of the Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and adjoining areas. Therefore, all government and private schools will remain closed till further orders," Additional Director of Education Rita Sharma said. "However, online teaching learning activities and the examinations for board classes would be conducted as per guidelines issued earlier," the official said.

Delhi Chief Minister on November 13 announced schools will be closed for a week starting from monday. A day later, on November 14, the Haryana government announced closure of schools in four cities -- Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat and Jhijar -- from monday. The Delhi government had earlier this week suggested a weekend lockdown and work from home for a week at an emergency meeting ordered by the top court.

Last week, the commission had advised Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh to close schools, among other restrictions, as announced by the Delhi government, to contain spiraling air pollution levels.

