Delhi Government To Provide Tabs To Over 2,000 Newly Appointed Teachers

Delhi government has decided to provide tabs to over 2,000 teachers

The Delhi government has decided to provide tabs to over 2,000 teachers newly appointed by the Directorate of Education, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Friday. Mr Sisodia, in an official statement, said the vision of the Delhi government is to provide excellent education to each child, and providing tablets to teachers is a step in this direction. Usage of tabs by teachers will enable better teaching and learning, and empower teachers to use creative techniques in teaching children, he said.

According to him, it was important to incorporate novel techniques into teaching as tabs would enable teachers to do their jobs without hassle in times of Covid.

"In the 21st century, it has supremely important to incorporate various novel techniques in teaching. These techniques will inform the teaching-learning process and enable teachers to teach students in creative and more holistic ways,” he said.

"To ensure learning doesn't stop for students due to Covid, we have disbursed tabs to newly appointed teachers so that teachers can connect with students online and continue with the teaching-learning process without any hassle," the education minister said.

The tabs being provided to teachers have requisite teaching and learning material to streamline and ease the process of online teaching for educators, the statement said.

A total of 60,555 teachers had received tabs from the Delhi government in 2018-19, it added.

